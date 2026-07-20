



Air India is pressing ahead with its ambitious transformation program despite facing multiple challenges. The airline group expects to induct between 50 and 60 new aircraft over the next 18 months, signalling confidence in its long-term strategy, Infra Economic Times reported





The carrier has endured significant turbulence, including the fatal crash of a Dreamliner last June that claimed 260 lives. This tragedy compounded the difficulties posed by supply chain disruptions, volatile oil prices, airspace restrictions, and geopolitical tensions. Yet, senior executives insist the program remains firmly on course.





Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India and Chairman of Air India Express, described the journey as complex and challenging, with “tonnes of learning” gained in recent years. He emphasised that the industry itself has been battered by multiple black swan events, but the group continues to adapt and push forward.





Air India was acquired by Tata Group in January 2022, and since then has embarked on a five-year transformation plan. Aggarwal confirmed that most of the planned initiatives are progressing, particularly fleet modernisation and investment in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facilities. However, delays in aircraft deliveries and retrofits have slowed momentum.





The airline’s order book stands at nearly 600 aircraft, though fewer than 10 per cent have been delivered so far. Deliveries are expected to accelerate from the end of this year, with a steady stream of aircraft arriving annually. The plan envisages adding 50 to 60 aircraft each year for the next seven to eight years, including 10 to 15 wide-body jets and 45 to 50 narrow-body planes.





Air India Express is on track to complete retrofitting its fleet into a harmonised configuration by March next year. Meanwhile, Air India’s wide-body aircraft will undergo retrofits over the next two to three years.





Dreamliners are expected to be upgraded by mid-2027, while Boeing 777s will take longer. Deliveries of Boeing MAX 8 aircraft are already underway, and the airline anticipates being among the first customers for the MAX 10 once certification is complete.





Operational challenges with legacy wide-body aircraft have strained the airline, but Aggarwal noted that the painful period of sustaining older cabins is ending. Fleet modernisation and upgrades are now gathering pace, with expectations of a much-improved situation by the beginning of the next financial year.





Currently, Air India and Air India Express operate more than 290 aircraft. In recent months, the airline curtailed some services due to high oil prices and the West Asia conflict. However, Aggarwal confirmed that the network is being restored in the second half of this year.





Middle East operations are already back to 90 per cent, while curtailed services in Europe and the US are being reinstated, with most flights back on sale by late September. He expressed confidence that the airline will return to pre-war levels within months.





Beyond hardware upgrades, Air India is investing heavily in customer experience. New service standards are being introduced for crew and airport staff, alongside improvements in systems, processes, and organisational capabilities. Aggarwal stressed that reliable customer service is as critical as modern aircraft, noting that “no matter how much hardware you upgrade, unless you have a good software to run that hardware, it will not mean much.”





Despite delays and external shocks, Air India remains optimistic. The transformation program may take longer than initially planned, but executives insist the airline is firmly on track to achieve its goals.





Agencies







