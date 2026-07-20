



Skyroot Aerospace has achieved a historic milestone with the successful launch of its Vikram-1 rocket under Mission Aagaman.





On 18 July, the seven-storey-tall vehicle lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and placed multiple payloads into a 450 km Low Earth Orbit.





This marks India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket reaching space, transitioning from the earlier suborbital Vikram-S test in 2022 to full orbital capability. The launch sequence, spanning 14 phases, concluded flawlessly in just over 15 minutes.





The Vikram-1 is engineered with an all-carbon composite structure, high-thrust solid-fuel boosters, and a 3D-printed liquid engine, capable of delivering up to 350 kg to orbit. The payloads included Skyroot’s SCOPE satellite, DCUBED’s tech demonstrator, Grahaa Space’s SOLARAS-S3 satellite, and Cosmoserve Space’s Embrace robotic arm designed for orbital debris capture.





Symbolic items such as a handwritten “Vande Mataram” postcard signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an artwork titled “Cosmic Bloom”, and an 18-karat gold micro-rocket engraved with the names of CV Raman, Vikram Sarabhai, and APJ Abdul Kalam were also carried.





This achievement positions India as only the third country globally to secure private orbital launch capability. The mission has shifted investor focus from technology risk to execution risk, offering satellite operators affordable alternatives to legacy launch monopolies.





Skyroot’s model is likened to an “Uber for space”, providing customised orbital deployments at costs between $5 million and $10 million, nearly half the price of regional competitors. Operators can book payload slots directly, ensuring flexibility and precision in orbital placement.





The success of Vikram-1 is a catalyst for over 400 spacetech start-ups in India. The domestic space economy, currently valued at $8.4 billion, is projected to grow to $44 billion by 2033.





Start-ups such as Agnikul Cosmos, Dhruva Space, Pixxel, Digantara, GalaxEye Space, Bellatrix Aerospace, and EtherealX are now moving from technology demonstrations to commercial contracts. Payloads ranging from agricultural Earth-observation cameras to robotic arms for debris removal highlight the immediate profitability of specialised services.





Skyroot plans a second Vikram-1 test flight later this year, aiming to transition into regular operational launches. The company targets one launch every three months initially, scaling to monthly launches by 2027.





Vikram-2, scheduled for 2027, will feature a heavy-payload capacity of up to 900 kg and an advanced cryogenic upper engine. EtherealX is developing a modular Technology Demonstrator Vehicle for launch by 2027, while Pixxel is expanding its Honeybee series satellites toward a 100-satellite constellation. Digantara is deploying next-generation space-surveillance satellites, aiming for a fleet of 17 by 2027.





Agnikul Cosmos is preparing for Mission 02, which will attempt India’s first ocean landing of a private orbital booster and test a convertible upper stage that functions as a micro-laboratory rather than debris. Missions 03 and 04 will follow with commercial payloads.





GalaxEye Space is scaling its hybrid OptoSAR technology, planning a constellation of 8 to 10 satellites over four years. Bellatrix Aerospace is advancing Very Low Earth Orbit platforms with air-breathing propulsion systems, partnering with South Korean firm TelePIX. EtherealX is qualifying engines for its Stallion reusable launch vehicle, targeting integrated tests by 2027.





Investor confidence has surged, with spacetech capital inflows crossing $600 million. Skyroot has reached a $1.1 billion valuation, becoming India’s first spacetech unicorn. This sets a precedent for other start-ups seeking late-stage funding from global institutional investors.





The sector has generated over 5,000 aerospace engineering jobs, drawing talent from adjacent industries and fresh graduates, matching the rigour of national space agencies.





The strategic objective is now routine, high-volume launches rather than singular achievements. With Skyroot’s 200,000 sq. ft. Infinity Campus in Hyderabad fully operational, India’s private sector is poised to manufacture, schedule, and launch constellations entirely through domestic vendors. Mission Aagaman has opened new frontiers, accelerating innovation and firmly establishing India’s private space industry on the global stage.





Agencies







