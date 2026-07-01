



Andhra Pradesh has approved the allotment of 120.76 acres of land in Thimmasamudram, Anantapur district, for SpaceFields Pvt. Ltd. to establish a Solid Propellant (Rocket Fuel) Processing Facility.





The ₹46.84 crore project will generate around 300 high-skilled jobs and is expected to begin commercial production by July 2028.





The Andhra Pradesh government has cleared the proposal after detailed technical evaluation by the State Investment Promotion Committee and the State Investment Promotion Board. The facility will be located at the Industrial Park in Thimmasamudram, Anantapur district, and will be supported with external infrastructure such as water supply, high-voltage power connectivity, and road access.





The project represents a major step in strengthening India’s indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities. Solid propellants are critical for rockets and missiles, and the localisation of such technologies is central to India’s strategic self-reliance goals.





The facility will require extensive safety buffers due to the specialised nature of energetics manufacturing and India’s stringent safety regulations.





SpaceFields Pvt. Ltd. is a deep-tech start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. Founded in 2021 by Apurwa Masook, Rounak Agrawal, and Sudarshan Samal, the company develops advanced solid rocket propellants and propulsion systems for defence, aerospace, and space applications.





It has already secured four contracts under the Ministry of Defence’s Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) program, working with the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and the Indian Navy.





The company has attracted strong venture capital backing. In its recent pre-Series A funding round, SpaceFields raised ₹42 crore led by Globaz Technologies, with Rockstud Capital and Venture Catalysts++ as co-lead investors. Other investors include Rainmatter, backed by Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, SIDBI, MeitY Startup Hub, Burla Angel Network, O2 Angels, and Faad Capital. This funding will support the transition from research-based innovation to large-scale manufacturing.





Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh emphasised that the next generation of manufacturing will be driven by deep-tech companies working at the intersection of defence, space, and advanced engineering.





He stated that SpaceFields represents this new India, and the state is committed to building a globally competitive aerospace and defence manufacturing hub.





The facility is expected to commence commercial production by July 2028. By then, it will contribute significantly to India’s propulsion technology ecosystem, diversifying the supply chain traditionally dominated by established players such as Solar Industries.





The entry of start-ups like SpaceFields signals a new phase in India’s defence and aerospace sector, where innovation-driven enterprises are beginning to play a pivotal role.





The project also enhances Andhra Pradesh’s position as a destination for advanced aerospace and defence manufacturing. With ongoing investments in stealth fighter production, defence integration complexes, and energetics facilities in Sri Sathya Sai district, the state is rapidly emerging as a strategic hub for defence technology.





Agencies







