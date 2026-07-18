



Andy Burnham has been formally announced as the new leader of the Labour Party and is set to succeed Keir Starmer as the United Kingdom’s 59th Prime Minister.





The announcement was made by Labour’s National Executive Committee chair Shabana Mahmood during a special party conference in London.





She noted that the process was straightforward, as Burnham was the only eligibly nominated MP, securing 379 nominations. She described the outcome as “hardly a nail-biter.”





Following the announcement, Burnham delivered a significant address outlining his priorities and vision for leadership. He presented a five‑point plan aimed at transforming both the Labour Party and the wider political landscape of Britain.





His first pledge was to foster internal unity, promising to eradicate the culture of infighting and briefing that has long weakened Labour. He stressed that divisions within the party only harm those who rely most on Labour, and he vowed to build a culture of one united team.





His second commitment focused on changing the tone of political discourse in the country. Burnham argued that the public is disillusioned with politicians’ point‑scoring while living standards continue to fall. He recalled his experience in Makerfield, where he admitted Labour had not been good enough and promised to fix it. This honesty, he said, encouraged people to listen again and give Labour another chance.





Burnham’s third pledge was to set a clear ideological direction that is “boldly, confidently, authentically Labour.” He emphasised that while cooperation with other parties would be possible, Labour must stand firmly on its own principles.





He rejected the idea of mimicking other parties, stating that Labour would win by being true to itself. He even joked about wardrobe choices, saying he was unbothered by Conservative disapproval.





His fourth commitment was to represent all regions of the UK equally. Burnham promised to be a leader for the north, south, east, and west, as well as for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. He underlined that his leadership would not be confined to London or the political elite but would extend across the entire country.





Finally, Burnham pledged to pursue a radical program of devolution. He promised to shift power away from Westminster and Whitehall, returning it to local communities. This, he argued, would ensure that governance is closer to the people and more responsive to their needs.





The Labour Party congratulated Burnham in a post on X, celebrating his election as leader. Burnham responded by calling it the “honour of my life” to lead the party. He promised to embed “unashamedly Labour” principles into government decisions and to set Britain on a new path. He reaffirmed his commitment to being a leader for every region and nation of the UK.





Burnham is now expected to be invited by King Charles III to form a new government once Keir Starmer formally tenders his resignation to the monarch. His ascension marks a new chapter for Labour and British politics, with his leadership program promising unity, authenticity, regional equality, and devolution.





ANI







