



The Indian Navy has received another MH‑60R Seahawk helicopter, marking a significant step in its ongoing modernisation program and strengthening the India‑US defence partnership, India TV News reported





The delivery took place in Kochi last week. Two more MH-60R Seahawks are en route to India, reinforcing the country’s growing fleet of advanced antisubmarine and multi-mission naval helicopters. These additional aircraft will enhance India’s maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and over-the-horizon targeting capabilities, improving carrier and surface fleet protection across the Indian Ocean.





Their arrival underscores deepening defence cooperation with the United States, accelerates Indian Navy modernization with interoperable Western platforms, and provides a platform for further training, maintenance, and potential technology transfer partnerships.





US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the development as “excellent news” and highlighted how it reflects the growing defence ties between the two democracies.





The US Embassy confirmed that the helicopter, developed by Lockheed Martin, had been handed over to the Indian Navy. Gor announced the news on X, noting that the arrival of the advanced platform demonstrates the deepening cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.





The MH‑60R Seahawk is a multi‑role maritime helicopter designed for a wide range of missions. It is capable of anti‑submarine warfare, anti‑surface operations, surveillance, search‑and‑rescue, and ship‑based tasks. Equipped with long‑range sensors and compatible weapons, it enhances India’s ability to detect submarines, protect sea lanes, support carrier groups, and respond to maritime threats.





Originally developed for the US Navy to replace older models, the Seahawk was built to operate effectively in both land and sea environments. Its versatility extends beyond combat roles, with capabilities in electronic communication jamming, medical evacuations, logistical support, and surveillance flights.





India purchased the helicopters under a Foreign Military Sales agreement in 2020. The first induction took place in 2021, with deliveries beginning soon after. The commissioning of the first squadron, INAS 334, at INS Garuda in Kochi marked a pivotal moment in India’s defence modernisation program.





In December 2025, following the commissioning of the second squadron, former Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi confirmed that MH‑60R helicopters were deployed during Operation Sindoor. He stated that the helicopters “did what they were supposed to do,” underscoring their operational effectiveness.





Admiral Tripathi also praised the platform and expressed satisfaction with the deal to procure 24 additional helicopters. He described the MH‑60R as a potent and well‑proven system, emphasising that the Indian Navy was pleased to have signed the contract for its induction.





The arrival of the latest helicopter strengthens India’s maritime capabilities at a time of increasing strategic challenges in the Indo‑Pacific. It also highlights the importance of the India‑US defence partnership, which continues to expand through joint exercises, technology transfers, and collaborative programs.





Agencies







