



Apollo Micro Systems Limited has secured a landmark Make‑II Prototype Sanction Order from the Indian Navy to design and demonstrate the Semi‑Submersible Autonomous Vessel for Intelligence, Operations and Reconnaissance – Anti‑Submarine Warfare (SAVIOR‑ASW), Economic Times reported.





This marks India’s first indigenous semi‑submersible autonomous platform dedicated to persistent ASW surveillance, strengthening underwater defence capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat program.





Apollo Micro Systems announced on Wednesday that it has been shortlisted and awarded the Prototype Sanction Order by the Indian Navy. The order covers the design, development, and prototype demonstration of SAVIOR‑ASW, an unmanned semi‑submersible maritime platform intended for intelligence, operations, and reconnaissance missions. The award formally positions the Hyderabad‑based company within the domain of autonomous maritime and underwater warfare systems.





The SAVIOR‑ASW system is engineered to operate autonomously for extended durations. It will employ advanced acoustic sensors, AI and machine learning‑based target classification, and encrypted multi‑channel communication systems.





These features will enable persistent surveillance of submarines and underwater threats, transmitting intelligence directly to naval command centres without requiring human presence onboard.





The vessel is designed to patrol silently beneath the sea surface. A sophisticated hydrophone array will allow it to detect submarines and other undersea activity. Intelligence gathered will be relayed continuously to shore‑based and ship‑borne command centres, enhancing India’s maritime situational awareness. This approach is more cost‑effective than deploying traditional warships for surveillance, while also enabling multiple autonomous vessels to operate simultaneously for wider coverage.





The Make‑II category under the Defence Acquisition Procedure allows Indian companies to develop fully funded indigenous prototypes without government cost obligations during the development phase. Procurement follows only after successful demonstration of the prototype. This pathway is considered one of India’s most progressive defence procurement mechanisms, encouraging innovation and self‑reliance.





Apollo Micro Systems emphasised that the SAVIOR‑ASW program represents a significant step forward in indigenous underwater warfare capabilities.





The company highlighted that about 68 per cent of India’s trade value moves by maritime routes, with nearly 42 per cent of the world’s crude oil passing through the Indian Ocean region. Persistent surveillance platforms such as SAVIOR‑ASW are therefore critical to safeguarding India’s maritime boundaries and economic lifelines.





Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy described the award as a defining moment for the company, noting that it reflects the Navy’s confidence in Apollo Micro Systems’ ability to deliver advanced indigenous technologies. He added that the program aligns with India’s broader ambition to build sovereign maritime capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign systems.





The announcement also had an immediate impact on Apollo Micro Systems’ share price. On Wednesday, the stock opened higher at ₹392.90 against the previous close of ₹390.45, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trading. Shares rose as much as 4 per cent, hitting an intraday high of ₹406 before stabilising around ₹405.50, reflecting investor optimism about the company’s expanding defence portfolio.





The SAVIOR‑ASW initiative comes amid Apollo Micro Systems’ broader expansion in defence manufacturing. Earlier this month, the company secured fresh orders worth ₹134.35 crore from DRDO, the Indian Navy, defence PSUs, and private sector clients. It also announced a major acquisition of Premier Explosives Ltd, strengthening its presence in energetic materials and space programs.





The global market for autonomous maritime systems is projected to reach $10 billion by 2032. India’s entry into this sector through indigenous platforms such as SAVIOR‑ASW positions the country as a credible player in the evolving underwater warfare domain.





The program is expected to provide the Navy with cost‑effective, scalable, and persistent surveillance capabilities, while reinforcing India’s strategic autonomy in defence technology.





Agencies







