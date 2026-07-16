



Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth has undertaken a significant visit to the Eastern Command, focusing on the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor. His inspection included the Bengdubi Military Station, which lies at the northern entrance of this narrow land strip.





The corridor, less than 20 kilometres wide at its narrowest point, separates Nepal from Bangladesh and serves as the only road and rail link connecting mainland India to its north-eastern states. Its importance to national security cannot be overstated, as any disruption could isolate the entire Northeast.





The government has been actively strengthening infrastructure in this sensitive region to ensure secure connectivity to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.





The Railways have announced plans for a 35‑kilometre underground line to safeguard military and civilian supplies during conflict or sabotage. In parallel, the West Bengal government has transferred seven key national highway stretches to central agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation for accelerated expansion.





Additionally, over 120 acres of land have been handed over to the Border Security Force and other central agencies to enhance surveillance and facilitate smoother troop movements. Bagdogra Airport and Hasimara Air Force Station further bolster logistics and defence in the region.





Hasimara is particularly notable as it houses the Indian Air Force’s 101 Squadron, one of the two operational Rafale squadrons in the country, thereby adding considerable air power to the corridor’s defence architecture.





During his visit, General Seth was briefed on prevailing security dynamics, operational deployments, and surveillance systems within the Eastern Command’s area of responsibility. He reviewed ongoing initiatives aimed at technology absorption, capability enhancement, and force modernization. His tour also extended to Nagaland, where he visited the 3 Corps, known as the Spear Corps, and was updated on the evolving operational environment, inter‑agency coordination, and measures to strengthen combat readiness.





General Seth articulated his vision for the Army under the clarion call ‘VIJAY’, an acronym for Vigilance, Innovation, Jointness, Atmanirbharta (Self‑reliance), and Yodha First (Warrior First). He emphasised that adherence to these principles would ensure the Army remains agile, adaptive, and future‑ready.





This was his second major field visit since assuming office, following his earlier tour of forward locations in the Poonch‑Rajouri‑Sundarbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir under the 16 Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps.





The visit underscores the strategic importance of the Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck,” and highlights the government’s determination to secure this lifeline through infrastructure upgrades, defence deployments, and enhanced surveillance.





The corridor’s role as the sole land bridge to the Northeast makes it indispensable for both civilian connectivity and military logistics, reinforcing its position as one of India’s most critical national security concerns.





Agencies







