



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the establishment of a temporary space tracking terminal on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands to support India’s maiden human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.





The announcement was made during a joint press interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Melbourne, marking the second leg of Modi’s three-nation tour.





The two leaders exchanged a warm handshake and posed for the media, symbolising the strengthening strategic partnership between the two democracies. Albanese emphasised the growing technological cooperation between Canberra and New Delhi, noting that the new facility will play a crucial role in India’s landmark human spaceflight programme.





He stated that as both nations expand collaboration in space and technology, the commissioning of the temporary terminal on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands will directly support the Gaganyaan mission. This move highlights the increasing alignment of strategic interests between India and Australia in advanced scientific domains.





The announcement coincides with a major technical breakthrough in India, where the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully conducted a pivotal validation trial of the main parachute system for the Gaganyaan crew module. The test was carried out at the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment facility in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday.





ISRO explained that the objective of the trial was to qualify the main parachute for structural integrity and design margins under maximum expected load conditions for the first uncrewed Gaganyaan-G1 mission. The test involved releasing a simulated setup comprising a single main parachute and a dummy mass from an altitude of 2.5 kilometres using an Indian Air Force IL-76 transport aircraft.





Following the mid-air release, a drogue parachute was deployed. These specialised parachutes are designed to stabilise the crew module and significantly reduce its descent velocity. Subsequently, the main parachute was deployed, slowing the payload to a safe terminal speed.





Space officials stressed that the successful deployment represents a critical milestone in certifying the crew recovery framework. ISRO confirmed that this was the fifth in a series of Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Tests, known as IMAT, conducted to qualify the main parachute system for the mission. The successful completion of IMAT-05 provides essential confidence in the reliability and performance of the parachute system for the upcoming uncrewed G1 mission.





The Gaganyaan program, India’s first human spaceflight initiative, aims to demonstrate the nation’s capability to send astronauts into low-Earth orbit and return them safely. The parachute system is one of the most vital components of the mission, ensuring safe recovery of the crew module after re-entry.





The establishment of the tracking terminal on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands adds an international dimension to the mission, reflecting the growing cooperation between India and Australia in space exploration.





Together with ISRO’s technical progress, this development underscores the momentum building towards India’s entry into the select group of nations capable of independent human spaceflight.





ANI







