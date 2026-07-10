



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised concerns over China’s recent long‑range ballistic missile test from a submarine during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Melbourne.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the issue was discussed and that a certain amount of concern was expressed about the development.





Misri explained that Prime Minister Modi emphasised India’s view of the Indo‑Pacific as a region where peace, security and stability must prevail. He noted that Australia and India share common interests and objectives in this regard and will continue to exchange perspectives while intensifying cooperation to ensure stability in the Indo‑Pacific.





China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy carried out a rare nuclear submarine‑launched ballistic missile test earlier in the week. The missile, fitted with a dummy warhead, was launched into the Pacific Ocean and landed in a designated maritime area.





Reports indicated that the missile flew across the exclusive economic zones of the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Kiribati and Tuvalu before landing near the boundary of either Kiribati or Tuvalu.





The test drew criticism from Australia and New Zealand, both warning that such actions could undermine regional peace and stability. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong described the launch as destabilising, highlighting China’s rapid military expansion and the lack of transparency surrounding Beijing’s intentions. She stressed that China must explain the purpose behind the test.





During the media briefing, Misri also addressed questions about Australia and Fiji signing the Ocean of Peace Alliance. He clarified that specific countries were not discussed, but cooperation between India and Australia regarding Pacific Island nations did figure in the talks.





He pointed to the Forum for India‑Pacific Islands Cooperation framework, under which India undertakes several initiatives. He added that India remains in close coordination with Australia through other mechanisms, including the Quad, to advance cooperation with Pacific Island countries.





Prime Minister Modi is currently on a three‑day visit to Australia, with defence, nuclear and critical minerals agreements forming part of the landmark pacts signed during the trip. His outreach also includes diaspora engagement and discussions with Albanese on strengthening bilateral ties.





ANI







