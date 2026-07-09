



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has hailed the Indian diaspora as the “living bridge” between Australia and India, emphasising that the energy and enthusiasm witnessed at the community event in Melbourne welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected the growing strength of the bilateral partnership.





Addressing thousands of members of the Indian community in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Albanese described him as “a true friend of Australia” and said it was an honour to host him in Melbourne.





He noted that the atmosphere inside the packed stadium symbolised the dynamism of India-Australia ties. Albanese remarked that the energy felt during the event defined the partnership, driven by enthusiasm and dynamism that underpin the positivity and promise of both nations and their peoples.





He fondly recalled his visits to India, particularly the lap of Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium in a chariot during Modi’s hosting three years ago, calling it an unforgettable experience.





The Australian Prime Minister said the warmth and affection he experienced in Gujarat was equally visible at the Melbourne gathering. He stressed that the depth of affection between the two peoples was palpable and present among the crowd.





Recalling his first visit to India as a backpacker in 1991, Albanese said travelling across the country helped him understand its diversity and hospitality. He shared that he learned a simple truth: “If you want to understand India, get on a train,” highlighting how he was welcomed into homes and experienced the richness of Indian culture.





Albanese described India and Australia as “two great democracies” and “two great multicultural societies,” underpinned by shared values and strong people-to-people ties. He paid tribute to the more than one million Australians of Indian origin, acknowledging their contribution to strengthening Australia’s economy, society, and multicultural identity.





He praised their generosity of spirit, noting that in times of trouble or national crisis, the Indian community is often the first to volunteer and lend a hand.





He further highlighted the diaspora’s role in boosting skills in critical industries such as healthcare and IT, growing Australia’s small business sector, and contributing to education through Indian students choosing Australia as their destination.





He emphasised that this was particularly significant in Victoria, the education state. Albanese also pointed to the expanding educational partnership between the two countries, recalling that Deakin University from Victoria became the first foreign university to establish a campus in India, paving the way for deeper academic collaboration.





Concluding his address, Albanese said Australians had been enriched by the cultural and economic contributions of the Indian community.





He declared, “We are a better nation because we have you in it. You are the living bridge between Australia and India.”





His remarks came as Prime Minister Modi continued his three-day visit to Australia, which has already produced major outcomes across defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research, and cultural cooperation, significantly expanding the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.





ANI







