



India and Russia convened a Vice Minister‑level Joint Working Group meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to intensify counter‑terrorism cooperation across South Asia and Eurasia.





The session was co‑chaired by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinski and Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sibi George. Senior representatives from both governments and relevant agencies joined the consultations, reflecting the depth of bilateral security engagement.





Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross‑border terrorism. They called for concerted action against terrorist groups, their proxies and affiliates.





Officials emphasised the need to strengthen coordination against radicalisation, terror financing and the misuse of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes. The meeting highlighted the urgency of addressing these challenges in light of evolving threats across the region.





The delegations exchanged assessments of terrorism in the Af‑Pak region and Eurasia, with particular attention to Central Asia. They discussed the growth of ISIS and its spillover impact, noting the destabilising consequences for regional security.





Moscow raised concerns about Ukrainian drones and drone operators allegedly aiding terrorist elements in India’s neighbourhood. Russia sensitised New Delhi to the dangers posed by drones deployed by non‑state actors, underlining the need for vigilance against this emerging threat.





India and Russia shared national experiences in combating terrorism and extremism. They reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral cooperation and pledged constructive engagement in multilateral forums.





The United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG) were identified as key platforms for advancing joint efforts. Both sides stressed that collaboration in these forums would strengthen global counter‑terrorism architecture.





The meeting also reflected the broader strategic partnership between India and Russia. Counter‑terrorism cooperation was positioned as a central pillar of their security relationship, complementing defence, energy and diplomatic coordination.





The consultations underscored the shared resolve of both nations to confront terrorism comprehensively, while adapting to new threats such as drone warfare and cyber‑enabled extremism. The dialogue demonstrated that India and Russia are determined to step up measures and coordination amid rising threats in the Af‑Pak region and Eurasia.





Agencies







