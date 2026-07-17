



Eranakulam-based Axl Drone has achieved a significant breakthrough by demonstrating its UAV anti-jamming technology to the Indian Army, reinforcing its position as a rising force in India’s indigenous defence sector.





This follows the delivery of 30 “Axl Peregrine” surveillance drones, showcasing Kerala’s growing role in military innovation.





Axl Drone, headquartered in Ernakulam, has recently showcased its anti-jamming and secure-frequency technology to the Indian Army. This capability is designed to maintain control of unmanned aerial vehicles in GPS-denied environments and electronically jammed battlefields.





Such resilience is critical in modern warfare, where adversaries increasingly deploy electronic countermeasures to disrupt drone operations. The demonstration highlights India’s progress in developing indigenous solutions to counter sophisticated threats.





The company had earlier delivered 30 “Axl Peregrine” drones to the Army from its Kalamassery facility near Kochi. These UAVs are tailored for long-range surveillance missions, offering endurance and advanced imaging capabilities. Each drone is equipped with infrared thermal cameras and 4K resolution sensors, enabling effective reconnaissance even in low-light conditions.





With a top speed of 54 km/h and a hovering capacity of up to 50 minutes, the Peregrine provides versatile operational flexibility. Operators can control the drones within a secure line-of-sight range of 10 kilometres, ensuring reliable performance across diverse terrains.





Axl Drone’s emphasis on indigenisation is evident in its hardware, software, and power systems. The company has developed its own control applications and integrated platforms, alongside specialised lithium polymer (LiPo) batteries such as the Axl Everfly 35,000mAh packs.





These are available in multiple configurations, including 6S, 12S, and 16S variants, supporting mission-critical endurance for both defence and industrial applications. By manufacturing airframes, batteries, and software entirely within Kerala, Axl Drone aligns closely with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing reliance on imports and strengthening domestic supply chains.





The firm operates through a distributed ecosystem across Kerala, with research and development at Kalamassery Infopark, manufacturing in Palakkad, and software development at U L Cyberpark in Kozhikode.





This networked approach fosters innovation and scalability, ensuring rapid deployment of advanced UAV systems. Leadership under CEO Jo Kuncheriyan, an IT entrepreneur with international experience, and managing director Robin Zacharias has provided strategic direction, positioning Axl Drone as a key contributor to India’s defence modernisation.





The demonstration of anti-jamming technology represents a critical milestone. In contested environments where GPS signals are blocked or manipulated, drones equipped with secure-frequency systems can continue to operate effectively.





This capability enhances battlefield survivability and ensures uninterrupted reconnaissance, logistics, and tactical missions. It also complements India’s broader drone modernisation programs, which include UAV-launched guided munitions, kamikaze drones, and counter-drone technologies.





By integrating indigenous hardware, advanced imaging, secure communications, and resilient power systems, Axl Drone is carving out a niche in India’s defence technology landscape.





Its achievements underscore Kerala’s emergence as a hub for aerospace innovation and highlight the growing role of private enterprises in strengthening national security.





Agencies







