



Brazil has issued a strong condemnation of the United States’ decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Brazilian products, describing the move as a lamentable milestone in bilateral relations. The government pledged to defend the country’s economic interests through international legal mechanisms and domestic measures.





In an official statement, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s administration said the tariffs lacked both economic and legal justification. It announced that Brazil would challenge the decision at the World Trade Organisation while invoking the Reciprocity Law, recently approved by the National Congress, to formulate an appropriate response.





Brasilia rejected Washington’s justification under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, arguing that official US data contradicted claims of unfair trade practices. According to the statement, the United States has recorded a cumulative trade surplus of USD 424.5 billion in goods and services with Brazil over the past fifteen years.





The government highlighted that 76 per cent of US imports entered Brazil duty-free in 2025, while the effective average tariff on American products stood at just 3.1 per cent. Officials said these figures undermined Washington’s argument that Brazil was engaging in discriminatory trade practices.





Brazil also defended its instant payment system, Pix, calling it a national asset and a global benchmark in public digital infrastructure. It rejected allegations concerning digital regulation, environmental policies and ethanol, stressing that Brazilian authorities had presented technical evidence to US officials disputing each of the concerns raised during bilateral consultations.





Brasilia further noted that a majority of submissions during the US Trade Representative’s public consultation opposed the tariff proposal, indicating limited support for the measure even among businesses in both countries. This, it argued, showed that the tariffs were politically motivated rather than economically justified.





The government announced that its Sovereign Brazil Plan would be activated to protect domestic companies, jobs and production chains affected by the tariffs. Alongside legal action at the WTO, reciprocal measures would be considered under Brazilian law to mitigate the impact on the economy.





The statement also criticised members of the Bolsonaro family, alleging they had supported actions that undermined Brazil’s national interests. It accused them of collaborating with external forces to weaken the country’s position in global trade negotiations.





Reaffirming its commitment to protecting national sovereignty, the Lula administration said its response would remain within the framework of international law while safeguarding Brazil’s economic and strategic interests. Officials emphasised that Brazil would not falter in defending its sovereignty and economic independence against unilateral measures.





ANI







