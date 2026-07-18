



Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 rocket has successfully completed its maiden orbital mission “Aagaman”, marking India’s entry into the private orbital launch market. Singapore’s High Commissioner Simon Wong hailed the achievement, calling it deeply emotional and symbolic of growing India-Singapore space ties.





The launch took place on 18 July 2026 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The mission was briefly delayed due to an internal hold but proceeded smoothly thereafter.





The seven-storey-tall, multi-stage rocket executed flawlessly, achieving nominal performance across all four stages and deploying its payloads precisely on the first attempt.





Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, expressed his joy and gratitude in a celebratory post on X. He wrote, “Thank you #isro #inspaceind #skyroot for taking a small nation like Singapore along with you to space and beyond.





Singapore’s primary contribution to the Vikram‑1 / Mission Aagaman launch has been financial and strategic backing for Skyroot via its sovereign wealth funds GIC and Temasek, plus strong diplomatic support signalling future commercial partnership in space launches.







Very emotional now.” His remarks highlighted the strengthening of bilateral space cooperation, especially as Singapore’s sovereign wealth funds GIC and Temasek have backed Skyroot Aerospace financially.





Following the launch, Wong personally spoke with Skyroot’s Co-Founder Naga Bharath Daka to congratulate the team. He emphasised that the mission symbolises not only India’s technological leap but also the collaborative spirit between nations in advancing space exploration.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached out to Skyroot’s leadership via phone call to commend the team on their historic success. He described the mission as a grand validation of India’s space-sector liberalisation, which opened the door for private companies to manufacture and launch rockets alongside ISRO.





The Vikram-1 rocket is built entirely from carbon-composite materials, enabling lightweight yet robust construction. It is capable of delivering payloads of up to 350 kilograms into Low Earth Orbit. The vehicle integrates advanced propulsion systems, including high-performance solid motors and 3D-printed engines, showcasing India’s growing expertise in cutting-edge aerospace technology.





The debut flight carried multiple technology demonstrators. These included payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, and German firm DCubed, as well as Skyroot’s in-house SCOPE experiment. Symbolic items were also transported, such as a postcard featuring Prime Minister Modi’s handwritten “Vande Mataram” message, along with notes from ISRO chairmen, astronauts, investors, and supporters worldwide.





The mission represents a milestone for Skyroot Aerospace, founded in 2018 by former ISRO scientists Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka. The company had earlier achieved a suborbital success with Vikram-S in 2022, becoming the first private Indian rocket to reach space.





Vikram-1 now elevates India into the global league of private orbital launch providers, making it only the third nation after the US and China to achieve this capability through private enterprise.





Telemetry gathered from the mission will provide crucial engineering insights to refine the Vikram family of launch vehicles. Skyroot aims to establish a regular commercial launch cadence, offering affordable and rapid access to space for satellite operators worldwide.





This aligns with India’s ambition to expand its share of the global space economy, projected to grow significantly in the coming decade.





ANI







