



Lockheed Martin is positioning its C-130J Super Hercules as a leading contender in India’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program, emphasising its proven service record, industrial partnerships with TATA Advanced Systems, and plans for a final assembly line in India, Flight Global reported





The company expects the request for proposals imminently, with trials and selection projected by 2027–28.





Lockheed Martin executives have expressed confidence in the enduring demand for the C-130J. Trish Pagan, vice-president for air mobility and maritime missions, noted that the production line at Marietta, Georgia, faces no foreseeable end, with a global addressable market of more than 500 aircraft.





She highlighted India’s upcoming procurement as one of the largest opportunities, alongside smaller orders worldwide.





Rob Toth, vice-president for business development, confirmed that New Delhi’s MTA program will deliver an initial 60 aircraft to the Indian Air Force. He stated that the request for proposals is expected by late July or early August, with submissions due in the first quarter of next year. Flight evaluation trials are anticipated thereafter, leading to a final selection by late 2027 or early 2028.





India’s requirement stems from the urgent need to replace ageing Antonov An-32s and Ilyushin Il-76s. The program mandates that 12 aircraft be delivered in flyaway condition, with the remaining 48 assembled in India. Lockheed Martin has partnered with Tata Advanced Systems to fulfil this requirement, reinforcing the “Make in India” initiative and strengthening bilateral defence industrial cooperation.





The Indian Air Force already operates 12 C-130J aircraft, which have accumulated 53,000 flight hours with a mission capability rate above 85%. These aircraft have proven their versatility in high-altitude operations, humanitarian relief, and special missions, making them a familiar and trusted platform for Indian requirements.





Lockheed Martin has signalled its readiness to offer a customised C-130J configuration tailored to India’s operational needs.





While details remain undisclosed due to competitive sensitivities, the company has indicated flexibility in avionics, mission systems, payload configurations, and performance optimisation for Indian conditions. This builds on the aircraft’s established record in extreme environments, including Himalayan airfields and disaster relief missions.





Industrial collaboration is central to Lockheed’s pitch. Tata Advanced Systems already produces empennages for all C-130Js globally, with over 250 units delivered. The partnership has generated over $1 billion in exports, supported 6,000 jobs, and integrated 500 Indian suppliers. Plans are also underway for a dedicated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility in Bangalore, further embedding sustainment capabilities in India.





Lockheed Martin has suggested that India could host the first overseas final assembly line for the C-130J. This facility would not only serve the Indian Air Force but potentially evolve into a global hub, enhancing supply chain resilience and surge capacity in times of crisis. Such a move would align with India’s self-reliance goals while extending the Marietta line’s longevity.





Globally, the C-130 remains the NATO standard for tactical airlift, with 13 alliance members operating a combined fleet of 700 aircraft across legacy and J models. Recent sales include Mexico’s first C-130J order, with plans for further acquisitions. Lockheed Martin sees opportunities to continue upgrading and modifying existing aircraft, ensuring the platform’s relevance for decades.





The competition for India’s MTA program remains intense, with Airbus offering the larger A400M and Embraer pitching the jet-powered C-390 Millennium. Lockheed Martin’s advantage lies in its proven service record in India, established industrial footprint, and ability to deliver a cost-effective, interoperable solution with long-term sustainment.





Agencies







