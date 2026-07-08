



Nearly three years after former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian government agents could have been linked to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian authorities have now clarified that their investigation has found no evidence implicating Indian officials. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed that no Indian government representatives were charged or involved in the case.





The announcement coincided with the United States unsealing an indictment that named jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate Goldy Brar as the alleged masterminds behind Nijjar’s assassination in Surrey, British Columbia, on 18 June 2023. The indictment made no mention of Indian government involvement, instead focusing on organised crime networks.





During a media briefing, the RCMP stated that investigators had not uncovered any evidence linking Indian officials to the murder. The clarification came as part of Operation Hard Ball, a joint US-Canada investigation with the FBI. This operation targeted the Bishnoi, Ravinder Dhanda and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria criminal syndicates, which authorities said were responsible for a wide range of violent crimes including extortion, drug trafficking, kidnappings and Nijjar’s killing.





The development stands in sharp contrast to Trudeau’s 2023 statement in Parliament, where he spoke of “credible allegations” against Indian agents. That claim triggered a major diplomatic crisis between Ottawa and New Delhi. India dismissed the allegations as “absurd” and repeatedly demanded evidence.





The fallout led to the expulsion of senior diplomats, a reduction in diplomatic staffing, suspension of visa services for Canadian citizens, freezing of trade negotiations, and a prolonged period of strained relations. Both countries only began cautiously re-engaging under Prime Minister Mark Carney after nearly two years of tension.





The US indictment alleges that Lawrence Bishnoi orchestrated the killing from his prison cell in India, using smuggled mobile phones to direct operations. Goldy Brar, based in North America, coordinated the conspiracy locally. Prosecutors claim Bishnoi provided photographs and addresses of Nijjar to facilitate the assassination outside the gurdwara in Surrey.





The charges form part of a wider case against 37 defendants linked to three Indian-origin organised crime syndicates. These groups are accused of murder, extortion, narcotics trafficking and weapons smuggling across Canada, the United States and other countries. The coordinated crackdown highlights the growing transnational reach of Indian-origin gangs and the increasing cooperation between Western law enforcement agencies to dismantle them.





The latest clarification by Canadian police effectively closes the chapter on allegations of Indian government involvement in Nijjar’s killing, shifting the focus firmly onto organised crime networks. It also marks a significant moment in the gradual stabilisation of India-Canada relations after years of diplomatic turbulence.





Agencies







