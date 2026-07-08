



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence is scheduled to convene at 3 PM today at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi. The session will focus on the transformation of Defence Public Sector Undertakings, with particular emphasis on self‑reliance and modernisation.





The Committee is chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh. Representatives from the Ministry of Defence and the DPSUs will brief members on the subject titled ‘Review of Self‑reliance and Modernisation of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) – Old DPSU’.





The deliberations are expected to cover the challenges faced by legacy undertakings and the measures being taken to align them with contemporary defence requirements.





This meeting comes against the backdrop of India’s broader push for defence indigenisation. Official data recently highlighted that India’s defence production has more than doubled in the past five years, reaching a record ₹1.78 lakh crore.





The DPSUs, which include major entities such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, and Bharat Dynamics Limited, have been central to this growth, but they face increasing pressure to modernise their processes, adopt advanced technologies, and compete with private industry.





The Committee’s review is also significant in the context of India’s strategic ambitions. Modernisation of DPSUs is seen as essential to ensuring timely delivery of critical platforms such as combat aircraft, warships, missile systems, and electronic warfare suites. The briefing is expected to touch upon reforms in production efficiency, export potential, and integration with private sector innovation.





Earlier, on 2 July, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance held a detailed review with the Reserve Bank of India and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to assess progress on the Central Bank Digital Currency, popularly known as the digital rupee. That meeting also examined the regulatory and operational landscape of virtual digital assets, highlighting the government’s attempt to balance financial innovation with monetary stability.





The RBI has been expanding pilot projects for its sovereign digital currency, while privately issued cryptocurrencies and other virtual digital assets continue to pose challenges in terms of regulation, taxation, and enforcement. The Finance Committee discussed policy interventions required to strengthen India’s digital financial ecosystem while ensuring safeguards for consumers and institutions.





On 24 June, the Defence Committee had previously heard the views of senior defence and Army officials on the role of the Indian Army in ensuring national defence. Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani and Army Chief‑designate Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth were among those present.





Officials briefed the Committee on technology adoption, innovation initiatives, and the robust defence of India’s borders, which span diverse geographic domains with unique operational requirements.





Today’s meeting therefore continues a series of high‑level parliamentary reviews aimed at strengthening India’s defence preparedness and institutional resilience. The focus on DPSUs underscores the importance of modernising state‑owned enterprises to meet the demands of contemporary warfare, enhance self‑reliance, and contribute to India’s long‑term strategic autonomy.





ANI







