



Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has underlined that India’s strategic priority is to build a drone ecosystem of global standards.





In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, he explained that reforms in the defence sector have significantly strengthened investor confidence and attracted start-ups, thereby reshaping the country’s military-industrial landscape.





Singh emphasised that the government’s responsibility is to ensure the creation of a robust ecosystem for unmanned systems. He noted that lessons from Operation Sindoor and recent conflicts such as Russia-Ukraine and Iran have demonstrated the growing importance of drones, precision weaponry, and autonomous systems across multiple domains.





He stressed that modern warfare is increasingly defined by long-range standoff capabilities and autonomous platforms, whether on land or potentially underwater.





He pointed out that drones have become a central focus globally, citing their decisive impact in the Middle East and the Ukrainian theatre. According to him, India must not only absorb these lessons but also innovate to establish its own sovereign capabilities.





Singh, who also serves as Secretary of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), highlighted that the country’s reforms are designed to encourage private sector participation and foster indigenous innovation.





The Defence Secretary explained that the government has created a level playing field for private firms and start-ups, ensuring visibility of orders in a single-buyer market while simplifying processes to ease business operations. This structural transformation is intended to give confidence to new entrants and established players alike, encouraging them to invest in India’s defence ecosystem.





Singh’s remarks reflect a broader policy push towards technological sovereignty, where India designs, develops, and produces its own platforms rather than relying on foreign suppliers. He argued that technological strength is directly linked to strategic autonomy, and India’s defence programs must be aligned with this vision.





The emphasis on drones is part of a wider strategy to integrate unmanned systems into India’s military doctrine. Singh noted that autonomous systems will play a critical role in future conflicts, not only in aerial domains but also in maritime and land-based operations. This aligns with global trends where unmanned platforms are increasingly used for surveillance, precision strikes, and electronic warfare.





India’s defence reforms have already begun to attract significant private sector interest. Start-ups working in drone technology, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems are being encouraged to deliver cutting-edge solutions.





Singh reiterated that the government’s role is to provide long-term visibility and confidence to these firms, ensuring that they can scale their innovations to meet national security requirements.





The Defence Secretary’s vision is for India to become a global leader in drone technology, with an ecosystem that rivals the most advanced nations. He believes that the combination of government reforms, private sector participation, and indigenous innovation will enable India to achieve this goal.





His remarks underscore the strategic importance of unmanned systems in shaping the future of warfare and India’s determination to remain at the forefront of this transformation.





Agencies







