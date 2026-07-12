



A container ship east of Oman sustained serious damage on Saturday, leading to a fire onboard and forcing the crew to abandon the vessel.





The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed that the crew had embarked on a lifeboat after the blaze rendered the ship unsafe.





Earlier in the day, the United States launched a third round of strikes against Iran, alleging that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had attacked the Cyprus‑flagged container vessel M/V GFS Galaxy while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. According to US Central Command, the ship suffered significant engine room damage and was unable to continue its journey. A civilian crew member was reported missing.





CENTCOM stated that the strikes were ordered at 7:15 p.m. ET and were directed by the Commander in Chief. The US military emphasised that Iran had been given an opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after previous attacks on commercial vessels, but had failed once again.





The statement added that the United States was imposing a heavy cost by degrading Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait.





US War Secretary Pete Hegseth responded to CENTCOM’s post by declaring that Iran had made a poor choice and would now pay the price. His remarks underscored Washington’s determination to escalate military pressure on Tehran in response to repeated maritime incidents.





The strikes coincided with a dramatic announcement from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which declared the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice.” The IRGC insisted that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ended what it described as unlawful interference in the West Asia region.





Iranian mouthpiece Press TV reported that the IRGC justified the closure as necessary given the prevailing security situation and warned that no vessel would be permitted to transit the strait.





The Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy shipments, has become the focal point of escalating confrontation between Washington and Tehran. The closure threatens to disrupt nearly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas trade, raising fears of severe economic repercussions and further instability across the region.





ANI







