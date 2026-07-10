



The CRPF Quick Action Team has formally inducted the CARACAL CSR-338 sniper rifle, a precision weapon chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum, under a ₹17 crore contract with ICOMM Tele Ltd and UAE’s CARACAL.





The acquisition follows a defence contract valued around ₹17 Crores awarded to ICOMM-CARACAL in September 2025, a partnership between Abu Dhabi-based Caracal and Hyderabad’s ICOMM Tele Ltd, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL). The deal marks an important step in localising advanced small arms production under the government’s Make in India initiative.





This marks a major step in strengthening India’s indigenous small arms production while enhancing the CRPF’s long-range tactical capabilities.





The Central Reserve Police Force’s Quick Action Team has received the CSR-338 sniper rifle, a bolt‑action precision weapon designed for long‑range engagements. Chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum, the rifle features a 27‑inch barrel, a 10‑round magazine, and a foldable telescopic stock. These specifications provide superior accuracy, range, and portability, making the weapon suitable for counter‑terrorism and high‑risk internal security operations.





The rifles are being manufactured domestically at the ICOMM–CARACAL Small Arms Complex in Hyderabad, inaugurated in April 2025. This facility was established as a modern hub for small arms production, capable of supplying India’s security forces and catering to export markets.





The contract covers the supply of 200 rifles, with deliveries scheduled to begin by the fourth quarter of 2025. The project is not limited to procurement alone; it represents a broader ambition to transfer advanced manufacturing technology to India, create skilled defence jobs, and strengthen sovereign defence capabilities.





According to ICOMM’s leadership, the initiative will generate high‑quality employment opportunities in Hyderabad while embedding global‑standard quality control processes in Indian manufacturing.





The CSR-338 rifle incorporates advanced features such as ambidextrous safety and magazine release, a two‑stage adjustable precision trigger, and ergonomic design elements that enhance operational effectiveness.





Its foldable stock allows for ease of transport and deployment in diverse terrains, from urban environments to high‑altitude frontier zones. For the CRPF, which plays a critical role in counter‑insurgency and internal security, the induction of these rifles significantly boosts deterrence and tactical flexibility.





This procurement aligns with the Government of India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, which emphasise indigenisation of defence production. By partnering with CARACAL, part of the UAE’s EDGE Group, India gains access to advanced defence ecosystems while simultaneously strengthening bilateral defence ties with the UAE. The collaboration ensures that the rifles are not merely assembled but manufactured indigenously with full technology transfer.





The induction of the CSR-338 sniper rifle also reflects a wider trend in India’s paramilitary modernisation. Central Armed Police Forces are increasingly being equipped with advanced, locally manufactured weapons to replace legacy systems.





For the CRPF, which often operates in volatile regions, the availability of precision sniper platforms enhances its ability to conduct surgical operations, neutralise threats at long ranges, and maintain operational superiority.





The Hyderabad facility’s dual role as a domestic supplier and export hub positions India to emerge as a significant player in the global small arms market. The CSR-338 project thus represents both an operational upgrade for the CRPF and a strategic milestone in India’s defence‑industrial growth.





Agencies







