



The Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, has formally transferred three advanced materials technologies to the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). This transfer represents a significant step in strengthening India’s indigenous capabilities in strategic defence metallurgy.





The technologies include the manufacturing processes for DMR-249A and DMR-249BK grade steel billets. These billets are critical for the construction of naval ships and submarines, ensuring that India’s maritime platforms are built with high-strength, defence-grade materials.





The production of these billets will now be undertaken at SAIL’s Alloy Steel Plant in Durgapur, marking a milestone in the expansion of domestic defence manufacturing.





Additionally, the manufacturing technology for DMR-249B steel plates, ranging from 8 to 30 millimetres in thickness, has been transferred to both the Durgapur Alloy Steel Plant and the Rourkela Steel Plant of SAIL. These plates are essential for specific naval construction requirements, providing durability and resilience in demanding maritime environments.





The transfer of these technologies marks a defining moment in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence materials. By enabling SAIL to manufacture specialised billets and plates domestically, the nation reduces its dependence on imports while simultaneously enhancing its strategic autonomy.





This initiative is closely aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat program, which emphasises indigenous production and technological sovereignty.





The DMR-249 series steels are known for their exceptional toughness, corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand extreme operational conditions. Their application in submarines and warships ensures that India’s naval assets are equipped with materials capable of meeting the highest standards of performance and safety. The integration of these materials into naval construction projects will significantly bolster India’s maritime strength and long-term defence preparedness.





This collaboration between DRDO and SAIL highlights the synergy between scientific innovation and industrial capability. It reflects India’s growing maturity in defence metallurgy, where cutting-edge research is seamlessly translated into industrial production for strategic applications.





The successful transfer of these technologies is expected to pave the way for further advancements in indigenous materials science, supporting the broader vision of a self-reliant defence ecosystem.





Agencies







