



Direct diplomatic discussions in Doha have concentrated on the release of a portion of Iran’s frozen US$6 billion in assets, while Tehran has simultaneously raised serious accusations of American violations of the 14‑point Memorandum of Understanding.





The trilateral meetings concluded on Wednesday and involved senior Iranian negotiators alongside Qatari and Pakistani mediators. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, outlined the scope of the high‑level diplomatic track after the sessions.





A central focus of the separate technical meetings between Iranian and Qatari officials, including representatives from Qatar’s Central Bank, was the establishment of a mechanism to utilise Iran’s frozen capital.





Gharibabadi explained that discussions examined how part of the initial US$6 billion could be spent, with agreement reached that the purchase of essential goods would be carried out and made available to Iran according to its announced needs.





The summit also marked the inaugural meeting of a specialised monitoring group comprised of senior negotiators from Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan. This body has been tasked with overseeing the execution of the 14‑point MoU and ensuring that commitments are properly implemented.





During these sessions, the Iranian delegation formally raised alarms over Washington’s compliance with the pact, particularly targeting alleged American infractions regarding regional stability and hostile rhetoric.





Tehran specifically flagged violations of Clause 1 of the MoU, which concerns the cessation of war in Lebanon. Reports were examined pointing to active US efforts to reinforce military forces and heavy equipment within the region, which Iran argued undermined the agreement. Interventionist and threatening rhetoric from American officials was also formally reviewed and criticised.





Gharibabadi stressed that Iran would not accept selective adherence to the diplomatic framework. He warned that the agreement’s terms cannot be unbundled, emphasising that the MoU commitments form an integrated package and must be viewed as a whole.





He further announced that a direct communication channel for the monitoring group would be established by the following day, ensuring that shortcomings in implementation would be reported, discussed, and decided upon in a formal and documented manner.





These developments highlight the dual track of the Doha talks: financial negotiations to unlock frozen Iranian assets and political scrutiny of American conduct under the MoU.





The creation of a monitoring group and the establishment of a communication channel suggest that Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan are seeking to institutionalise oversight mechanisms to prevent further disputes and to ensure accountability in the fragile diplomatic process.





ANI







