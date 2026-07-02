



India has issued a strong condemnation of the reported demolition of the historic 125‑year‑old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs described the incident as a highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was deeply disturbed by the reports and highlighted the alleged inaction of Pakistani authorities. He noted that no meaningful steps appeared to have been taken by local officials or the Evacuee Trust Property Board, which is responsible for managing minority religious properties in Pakistan.





The ministry stressed that this was not an isolated incident, pointing to a broader pattern of systematic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan. India expressed grave concern that such acts continue unabated, undermining the safety and dignity of minority communities.





India called upon the Government of Pakistan to carry out a prompt and thorough investigation into the demolition and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The statement emphasised that perpetrators of such despicable acts must face justice without delay.





The MEA also demanded the immediate restoration and reconstruction of the demolished portions of the gurdwara. Jaiswal underscored that the shrine’s sanctity must be preserved and its historical significance respected.





India further urged Pakistan to fulfil its obligations to safeguard minority communities and protect their religious sites. The ministry pressed Islamabad to put a decisive end to the prevailing environment of sectarian violence and religious intolerance.





This incident adds to a long list of concerns repeatedly raised by India regarding the treatment of minorities in Pakistan. It highlights the fragile state of interfaith relations and the urgent need for accountability and protection of cultural heritage.





ANI







