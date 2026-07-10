



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Muscat, Oman, as part of his ongoing multi-nation tour covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. He was warmly received by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maskari, Director General of the Omani Foreign Ministry.





In a message shared on X, Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for the reception and noted his satisfaction at beginning the Oman leg of his visit.





The official tour, scheduled between 5 and 10 July, has been designed to strengthen India’s bilateral relations with the four Gulf nations. It also provides an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest, particularly in the context of the ongoing turbulence in West Asia and its wider impact on global energy and security.





Before arriving in Oman, Jaishankar concluded a significant visit to Kuwait on 9 July. There, he held talks with Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The discussions focused on the Gulf conflict and its repercussions on the region and beyond. Jaishankar conveyed his appreciation for Kuwait’s efforts in ensuring the well-being of the Indian community residing in the country.





The two leaders jointly assessed cooperation across multiple domains, including energy, trade, investments, defence, technology, food security and health. Jaishankar emphasised his confidence that the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership would continue to strengthen in the future, reflecting the depth and breadth of the bilateral relationship.





During his Kuwait visit, Jaishankar also called on Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah. He conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings and expressed gratitude for the Crown Prince’s commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation. Jaishankar further appreciated the Crown Prince’s perspectives on developments in the Gulf, which provided valuable insights into the regional situation.





The Oman leg of the visit is expected to focus on consolidating cooperation in energy, trade, investments, maritime security and technology. India and Oman share a longstanding relationship, with Oman being one of India’s closest defence and strategic partners in the Gulf. The visit is anticipated to reinforce these ties and explore new avenues of collaboration, particularly in renewable energy and digital technologies.





Jaishankar’s multi-nation tour underscores India’s intent to deepen engagement with the Gulf region, which is vital for India’s energy security, expatriate welfare, and strategic interests.





His meetings across Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman highlight India’s balanced approach to regional diplomacy, emphasising dialogue, cooperation and stability in a region marked by volatility.





ANI







