



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised India’s concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.





The discussion took place against the backdrop of the deadly attack on the Guinea‑Bissau‑flagged cargo vessel MV Golden Leo near Ukraine’s port of Odesa, which claimed the lives of four Indian nationals.





In a post on X, Jaishankar said he held an in‑depth review of India‑Russia bilateral relations with Lavrov. He noted that the talks covered a wide range of issues, including trade, investment, energy, connectivity, science and technology, mobility, the Ukraine conflict, and the situation in the Gulf. He emphasised that India reiterated its strong concern regarding the safety of Indian seafarers in the region.





The conversation came amid heightened diplomatic tensions following the 19 July attack on the Golden Leo. The vessel, carrying grain cargo and 17 crew members including five Indians, was struck shortly after departing Odesa. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, four Indian nationals were killed and one remains critically injured in hospital.





India responded firmly by summoning Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi, Vladimir Ladanov, lodging a strong protest over the deaths of the Indian crew members. The MEA conveyed its serious concern to Moscow and sought an explanation regarding the attack, which it described as deplorable.





The ministry reiterated that India condemns such attacks and stressed that targeting commercial shipping, endangering innocent civilian crew members, or impeding freedom of navigation and commerce is unacceptable.





Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of carrying out the strike, alleging that the Golden Leo was hit by three cruise missiles after leaving Odesa. Ukraine’s navy reported that the vessel caught fire following the attack, leading to casualties and a critical situation for one Indian seafarer who remains hospitalised.





The incident has intensified concerns about the vulnerability of civilian shipping in the Black Sea region. Odesa, a vital port for Ukraine’s grain exports, has been repeatedly targeted during the ongoing conflict.





The MV Golden Leo was reportedly part of an internationally monitored program to transport grain shipments aimed at stabilising global food supplies. The attack has raised alarm about the safety of merchant vessels and the risks faced by Indian nationals serving aboard foreign‑flagged ships in conflict zones.





India’s diplomatic outreach, including Jaishankar’s direct engagement with Lavrov, underscores New Delhi’s determination to protect its citizens and uphold international maritime norms.





The government continues to coordinate with Ukrainian authorities, seafarer unions, and international partners to ensure accountability and press for measures that safeguard civilian shipping routes.





Agencies







