



A man identified as Danish Amin Reshi was apprehended in Anantnag after the Facial Recognition System deployed for the Amarnath Yatra flagged him during routine security checks.





The system, integrated into the multi-layered security grid for the pilgrimage, immediately alerted authorities to his presence.





Police said that upon verification, it was revealed that Reshi was wanted in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Pahalgam Police Station. He was subsequently taken into custody and handed over for further legal proceedings.





His arrest marks another instance of technology-driven policing being used to identify individuals with pending cases during the high-profile pilgrimage.





Authorities emphasised that the Facial Recognition System is a critical component of the yatra’s comprehensive security program. It has been deployed to monitor large crowds and detect individuals flagged in criminal databases.





The system has already demonstrated its effectiveness earlier this month when it helped identify and apprehend one alleged Over Ground Worker on 11 July and three other individuals on 8 July. These arrests underscored the importance of integrating advanced surveillance technologies into counter-terrorism and public safety operations.





The Amarnath Yatra, which attracts thousands of devotees annually, is considered one of the most sensitive religious events in Jammu and Kashmir due to the security challenges posed by the terrain and the threat environment.





The deployment of layered security measures, including facial recognition, RFID tracking, CCTV surveillance, and Road Opening Party operations by paramilitary forces, reflects the authorities’ determination to ensure the safety of pilgrims. The integration of technology with traditional policing methods has significantly enhanced the ability of security agencies to detect and neutralise threats in real time.





The apprehension of Reshi highlights the growing reliance on digital surveillance tools to strengthen law enforcement capabilities in the region.





It also demonstrates the proactive approach of security agencies in preventing individuals with criminal backgrounds from exploiting mass gatherings. The continued success of these measures is expected to reinforce confidence among pilgrims and contribute to the smooth conduct of the yatra.





Agencies







