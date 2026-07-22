



Merlinhawk Aerospace has announced a significant agreement with Boeing India Defence Private Limited to provide in-country support for advanced Electro-Optical/Infrared systems deployed on Indian military platforms.





The collaboration was formalised in Bengaluru on 21 July and is expected to enhance readiness and self-reliance across India’s defence ecosystem.





Under the terms of the agreement, Merlinhawk Aerospace will utilise its L3Harris WESCAM Authorised Service Centre in Bangalroe to deliver maintenance, repair, technical assistance and lifecycle support for EO/IR systems.





The company emphasised that this partnership will strengthen local support capabilities, reduce turnaround times, improve operational availability and enhance mission readiness for Indian defence customers.





Nikhil Joshi, Managing Director of Boeing Defence India, highlighted the importance of the Indian Navy’s P-8I fleet as a cornerstone of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. He stated that partnering with Merlinhawk Aerospace to enable indigenous support for EO/IR sustainment reflects Boeing’s commitment to self-reliance and to strengthening India’s defence ecosystem. He added that collaborations of this nature enable faster turnaround, higher fleet availability and greater mission readiness for the Indian Navy.





Karthik Ramineni, Chief Executive Officer of Merlinhawk Aerospace, said that the partnership reinforces Merlinhawk’s commitment to building world-class sustainment capabilities within India for advanced airborne mission systems. He explained that through the WESCAM Authorised Service Centre, the company is enabling faster service response, reduced downtime and greater operational readiness.





The agreement marks a milestone in strengthening India’s indigenous aerospace sustainment ecosystem. By reducing reliance on overseas repair cycles and enhancing lifecycle support capabilities, the partnership underscores the growing role of Indian industry in supporting advanced aerospace technologies. It contributes to enhanced mission readiness, improved fleet availability and globally benchmarked infrastructure.





Merlinhawk Aerospace noted that its WESCAM Authorised Service Centre is equipped with certified technical personnel, specialised tooling, OEM-approved processes, technical documentation and field support capabilities. These resources ensure that in-country support for advanced airborne mission systems can be delivered to the highest standards.





The collaboration also aligns with India’s broader defence modernisation program, which places emphasis not only on manufacturing but also on sustainment and lifecycle management.





By embedding advanced support capabilities within India, the agreement strengthens operational resilience and ensures that frontline assets such as the P-8I fleet remain combat-ready in the volatile Indo-Pacific security environment.





Agencies







