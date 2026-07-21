



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Manila, Philippines, on 22–23 July 2026 to participate in a series of Foreign Minister-level meetings under the ASEAN framework.





His visit will include engagements in the ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS), and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.





The Ministry highlighted that Jaishankar will also join a Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related deliberations. This gathering will bring together his counterparts from Australia, Japan, and the United States. In addition, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several participating ministers during his stay.





The visit underscores India’s deepening engagement with ASEAN under its Act East Policy. It reaffirms New Delhi’s commitment to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The Ministry noted that the year 2026 has been designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, making the visit particularly significant in terms of regional maritime collaboration.





Philippines Ambassador to India, Josel F Ignacio, recently emphasised India’s “very important role” in helping ASEAN achieve its objectives. He pointed to New Delhi’s consistent support for ASEAN unity and centrality, aligning with ASEAN’s broader regional outlook and Indo-Pacific vision.





Ignacio explained that the Philippines, as ASEAN Chair for 2026, has adopted the theme “Navigating Our Future Together.” He said this reflects the shared responsibility of member states and partners in addressing geopolitical challenges and advancing cooperation. He stressed that ASEAN nations must collectively confront realities shaped by global factors and work towards common solutions.





The Philippines has identified three key priorities during its chairship: “Peace and Security Anchors,” “Prosperity Corridors,” and “People Empowerment.” These priorities align with ASEAN’s political-security, economic, and socio-cultural pillars. The chairship also focuses on regional peace and security, economic integration, digital transformation, inclusive growth, and empowerment of people.





ASEAN’s 2026 chairship comes at a time when the organisation is striving to strengthen resilience amid global uncertainties. It is also working to advance cooperation among member states and external partners, including India, whose Indo-Pacific vision converges with ASEAN’s regional outlook.





EAM Jaishankar’s participation in ASEAN-related meetings and the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is expected to reinforce India’s role as a key partner in regional diplomacy.





His bilateral engagements will further consolidate India’s ties with ASEAN members and Quad partners, while advancing shared objectives of maritime security, economic growth, and regional stability.





ANI







