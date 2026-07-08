



Mumbai-based Exicom has unveiled the Condor Lite 1W, an indigenous Coded Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiplexing (COFDM) communication system tailored for unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).





Compact yet powerful, it delivers secure, long-range connectivity with advanced mesh networking features, strengthening India’s push for self-reliant defence technologies.





The Condor Lite 1W is part of Exicom’s Condor series of ruggedized radios designed for mission-critical unmanned systems. It provides 2×1W output power, enabling reliable communication over extended ranges. The system can operate both in mesh mode and as a unidirectional COFDM transmitter or receiver, making it versatile for varied battlefield applications.





Weighing less than 85 grams, the Condor Lite 1W is optimised for Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) requirements, ensuring easy integration into compact UGV platforms. Despite its lightweight design, it offers a rich set of interfaces including Ethernet, RS-232, dual USB ports, USB-C with power delivery, and headset audio connectivity, allowing seamless integration with host devices and sensors.





The system incorporates MeshUltra waveform technology, enabling self-forming and self-healing networks with up to 120 nodes.





This ensures robust communication even in dynamic battlefield conditions. Features such as MIMO technology, quasi-beamforming, and adaptive modulation enhance performance in non-line-of-sight (NLOS) environments, critical for UGV operations in urban or rugged terrains.





Security is a core feature, with AES-256-bit encryption safeguarding transmissions against interception. The radio also supports Low Probability of Intercept (LPI), Low Probability of Detection (LPD), and Low Probability of Exploitation (LPE), enhancing survivability in contested electromagnetic environments.





The Condor Lite 1W is capable of streaming voice, video, and data simultaneously with extremely low latency, thanks to its dual H.264 encoders. This makes it suitable for UGVs engaged in reconnaissance, surveillance, and tactical support missions where real-time situational awareness is vital. It also supports BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight) operations, extending its utility in autonomous missions.





Exicom’s Condor series radios are designed to withstand high vibration, shock, and extreme temperatures, ensuring reliability in harsh operational conditions. The Condor Lite 1W’s modular architecture allows scalability, making it adaptable for integration not only with UGVs but also UAVs and USVs, thereby offering a unified communication solution across unmanned platforms.





The system’s ability to maintain multi-hop mesh networks ensures convoy commanders and tactical units can sustain fluid communication across extended routes. This capability is crucial for modern warfare scenarios where mobility and rapid response are paramount.





Exicom has positioned the Condor Lite 1W as a Make in India product, reducing reliance on foreign communication systems and contributing to India’s defence modernisation. Its indigenous design reflects India’s growing expertise in advanced communication technologies for unmanned systems.





By combining compact design, secure communication, long-range capability, and adaptability, the Condor Lite 1W represents a significant advancement in India’s indigenous defence technology ecosystem.





It strengthens the operational effectiveness of UGVs and enhances India’s ability to deploy autonomous systems in complex battlefield environments.





Agencies







