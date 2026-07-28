



Deep TerrainAi, based in Bangalore, has unveiled Wendy, an autonomous off-road vehicle designed to operate in rugged, unmapped terrains with advanced AI-driven mobility and surveillance capabilities. The platform reflects India’s growing emphasis on indigenous defence technology and dual-use autonomous systems.





Wendy has been developed by Deep TerrainAi to address the challenges of operating in dense forests, deserts, high-altitude regions, and zero-visibility zones.





The vehicle is engineered to deliver persistent, real-time surveillance and autonomous mobility in environments where conventional systems often fail. Its design is tailored for both defence and civilian applications, making it a versatile solution for national security and critical infrastructure protection.





The autonomous off-road vehicle integrates multi-modal perception systems, including RGB and thermal sensors, enabling it to detect, track, and classify intruders across both visible and infrared spectrums.





This capability ensures effective day and night operations, even in adverse weather conditions. Wendy’s AI-driven detection and tracking system enhances situational awareness, reducing reliance on human intervention and providing continuous monitoring.





Deep TerrainAi has demonstrated Wendy’s ability to collaborate with aerial reconnaissance platforms such as the Interceptor MK1 drone. This ground-to-air coordination allows the system to share intelligence in real time, creating a tightly integrated surveillance network. Such synergy between unmanned ground and aerial assets significantly improves perimeter security, border surveillance, and defence operations.





The vehicle is built to defence-grade standards but retains modularity for dual-use deployment. Customers can integrate additional sensors, payloads, and analytics modules depending on mission requirements. This modular architecture ensures adaptability and scalability, making Wendy suitable for both military and commercial use cases, including industrial sites, ports, and large campuses.





Wendy’s autonomous mobility is supported by advanced terrain-adapted hardware, enabling it to patrol long ranges, negotiate obstacles, and operate continuously without human oversight.





The system is designed to optimise workforce utilisation, reduce operational costs, and accelerate threat detection. Its amphibious capability further enhances operational flexibility, allowing it to cross water obstacles and function in diverse terrains.





Deep TerrainAi positions Wendy as part of a broader ecosystem of coordinated autonomous systems. The company emphasises that the future of security lies not in isolated sensors but in integrated platforms capable of sensing, understanding, and acting in real time. This philosophy underpins Wendy’s role as a critical asset in India’s defence modernisation and autonomous technology development.





The unveiling of Wendy highlights India’s growing ecosystem of indigenous defence-tech startups. By combining AI, robotics, and terrain-specific engineering, Deep TerrainAi is contributing to the nation’s strategic goal of reducing dependence on foreign technology while strengthening domestic innovation.





Wendy’s deployment will likely support border security, counter-intrusion operations, and protection of critical infrastructure across India’s most challenging environments





Agencies







