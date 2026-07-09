



The United States has launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against Iran, marking another sharp escalation in the conflict centred on the Strait of Hormuz.





The strikes came only hours after President Donald Trump declared that the temporary understanding with Tehran had collapsed, signalling a breakdown in the fragile diplomatic framework that had briefly eased tensions.





American officials stated that the military operations were intended to weaken Iran’s ability to threaten commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The decision followed attacks on three cargo vessels transiting the waterway earlier in the week, which Washington blamed on Tehran.





The U.S. Central Command emphasised that the strikes were aimed at preserving freedom of navigation and protecting one of the world’s busiest energy shipping routes.





Iran has not publicly admitted responsibility for the attacks on merchant ships. However, Western officials and regional analysts argue that such incidents are often used by Tehran to strengthen its bargaining position during negotiations.





The renewed military exchanges have dealt a major setback to hopes that the memorandum of understanding signed on 17 June could evolve into a broader political settlement. That agreement had raised expectations of gradual de-escalation following the outbreak of conflict on 28 February, when U.S. and Israeli forces struck Iranian targets.





Instead, both sides have intensified military activity. Iran announced retaliatory strikes against U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, describing them as a direct response to American operations. This has heightened concerns that the confrontation could spread across the Gulf, where several countries host U.S. bases.





Speaking ahead of a NATO summit in Turkey, Trump suggested that the temporary arrangement with Tehran had run its course. He expressed scepticism about the prospects of a durable agreement, questioning whether any future deal would prove reliable. Yet he stopped short of predicting a return to full-scale war, indicating that while tensions were elevated, diplomatic engagement might still resume in the coming weeks.





Reports from Iran highlighted fresh explosions along the southern coastline. State media said blasts were heard in Bandar Abbas, Chabahar and Konarak, with electricity supply disrupted in parts of Chabahar.





Iranian outlets linked to the security establishment reported that military planners were preparing a larger retaliatory operation targeting U.S. bases across the region, suggesting that further escalation remains likely.





Global energy markets have once again been placed on alert. The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, remains at the centre of geopolitical tensions. Any prolonged disruption to shipping could have significant consequences for crude oil supplies, freight costs and inflation, prompting governments and businesses worldwide to monitor developments closely.





Agencies







