



Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan delivered a powerful message during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Melbourne, describing India as “a country we trust” and emphasising the depth of people-to-people ties between Victoria and India.





Addressing a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, she said the Indian community is not just accepted but is “part of who we are” in Victoria. Allan warmly welcomed Indian students, businesses, families and ideas, stressing that Victoria deeply values its partnership with India.





She invited Prime Minister Modi to carry this message back to India, affirming that Victoria respects India and values its people. Allan underlined that India is not merely a trading partner but a trusted nation, reflecting the growing strategic and economic relationship between the two sides.





In a heartfelt message to the diaspora, she assured that members of the community need not choose between their Indian identity and their place in Victoria, declaring that children can be both proudly Indian and proudly Victorian. She added that in Victoria, people can be whoever they want to be while staying true to their roots.





Welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Melbourne, Allan expressed gratitude for his visit and acknowledged the leadership of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in strengthening ties with India.





She thanked PM Modi for honouring Melbourne and Victoria with his presence and praised Albanese for elevating Australia’s relationship with the world’s largest democracy. Her remarks came during a high-profile community event attended by both Prime Ministers and thousands of diaspora members, highlighting the central role of people-to-people connections in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The event drew an extraordinary crowd of around 30,000 people, making it one of the largest diaspora gatherings ever held in Australia for any leader.





Ahead of the program, Prime Minister Modi met several members of the Indian community, further reinforcing the importance of cultural and social bonds in bilateral relations.





Earlier in the day, Modi and Albanese concluded a high-level summit in Melbourne, marking a significant expansion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The summit produced 18 landmark outcomes across defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation.





These agreements represent a major step forward in strengthening ties between India and Australia, ensuring collaboration in areas vital to both nations’ strategic and economic futures.





The outcomes of the summit reflect the growing convergence of interests between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region. Defence cooperation, energy security, critical minerals, and advanced technology partnerships are now firmly embedded within the framework of the CSP.





Education and research exchanges, along with cultural initiatives, further highlight the multidimensional nature of the relationship. Modi’s visit has thus reinforced the trajectory of India-Australia ties, combining strategic depth with vibrant community engagement.





ANI







