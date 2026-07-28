



Gridbots Technologies has unveiled BRUTE, a next-generation indigenous Combat Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) that combines AI-enabled autonomy, advanced surveillance, and modular weapon integration to support India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat defence program.





Purpose-built for reconnaissance, convoy protection, EOD, and CBRN missions, BRUTE represents a significant leap in India’s combat robotics capabilities.





Ahmedabad-based Gridbots Technologies has introduced BRUTE, an autonomous Combat UGV designed to meet the demands of modern battlefield operations.





The platform is engineered with AI-enabled autonomous navigation, allowing it to traverse complex terrains without continuous operator input. Its tracked mobility system ensures reliable performance across deserts, forests, urban rubble, and mountainous regions.





BRUTE integrates advanced surveillance capabilities, including thermal imaging and panoramic vision, supported by LiDAR-based perception systems.





These features provide operators with real-time situational awareness, even in contested or zero-visibility environments. Encrypted communications and anti-jamming protocols safeguard its data links, ensuring secure connectivity with tactical command centres.





The vehicle is compatible with modular weapon stations, ranging from 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm machine guns to 12.7 mm heavy weapons and Gridbots’ KATANA autonomous turret. Its human-in-the-loop engagement architecture ensures compliance with rules of engagement, balancing autonomy with operator oversight. This makes BRUTE suitable for direct action support, perimeter defence, and precision target engagement.





Operational versatility is a defining feature of BRUTE. It is designed for reconnaissance missions, border security patrols, convoy protection, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance. Its ability to stream contamination telemetry and sub-surface ground-penetrating radar data enhances its role in hazardous post-attack zones.





The platform’s rugged chromium-steel chassis, hot-swappable LiFePO4 battery system, and IP65-rated weather sealing enable continuous operation in extreme conditions, from Himalayan high-altitude posts to dense jungle borders. With a range of 20 kilometres, a payload capacity of 50 kilograms, and a speed of 10 km/h, BRUTE is optimised for sustained missions in diverse environments.





Unlike commercial robotic systems repurposed for defence, BRUTE has been engineered from the ground up as a combat-ready UGV. It aligns with the operational doctrines of the Indian Army, Para Special Forces, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, ensuring seamless integration into India’s defence ecosystem. Its tactical command interface is designed for one-hand operation under stress, further enhancing battlefield usability.





BRUTE’s introduction underscores India’s growing capabilities in indigenous defence robotics under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Gridbots Technologies, already known for platforms such as TITAN and ZEUS, has demonstrated its ability to translate core robotics expertise into diverse high-stakes domains, including mine-clearing, anti-terror response, and autonomous surveillance.





By merging robotics, AI, and combat engineering, BRUTE represents a convergence of technology and battlefield practicality.





It is not merely a support system but a force multiplier, capable of absorbing battlefield punishment while delivering decisive effects in high-risk operations. Its deployment will reinforce India’s push for self-reliance in advanced defence technologies, reducing dependence on imported systems and strengthening national security.





Agencies







