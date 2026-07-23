



HAL has signed a multi‑year contract with Safran Aircraft Engines to produce superalloy turbine ring forgings for the CFM LEAP engine program, marking a major boost to India’s role in the global civil aerospace supply chain.





The deal was formalised at the Farnborough International Air Show 2026, underscoring HAL’s growing credibility in advanced aero‑engine manufacturing.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited announced that it has entered into a long‑term agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines for the production and supply of turbine ring forgings in superalloys for the LEAP engine program.





The contract was signed at the Farnborough International Air Show in the United Kingdom, a premier global aerospace event that HAL attended as the nodal agency for the India Pavilion.





Under the agreement, HAL will manufacture near‑net shape ring forgings at its state‑of‑the‑art Ring Rolling facility located within the Foundry and Forge Division in Bengaluru. These components are designed for elevated‑temperature applications in the rotating section of the LEAP aero‑engine. Their role is critical to ensuring engine performance, operational reliability, and durability under extreme conditions.





The contract was signed by Praveen B, General Manager of HAL’s Foundry and Forge Division, and Dominique Dupuy, Senior Vice President of Purchasing at Safran Aircraft Engines. The ceremony was witnessed by Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, and Jayakrishnan S, CEO of HAL’s Bangalore Complex. The signing at Farnborough highlighted the international recognition of HAL’s manufacturing capabilities.





Speaking on the occasion, Ravi K emphasised that HAL and Safran share a longstanding and trusted partnership that has evolved over several decades. He noted that the signing of this long‑term contract reflects the growing confidence of global aerospace original equipment manufacturers in HAL’s technological expertise and manufacturing excellence.





He added that by contributing to the LEAP engine program, HAL is expanding its footprint in the international civil aerospace market and demonstrating its ability to manufacture complex aero‑engine components to global standards.





Ravi further stated that the partnership represents not only a significant business opportunity but also an important step towards developing advanced manufacturing technologies and capabilities that will support future aero‑engine programs in India.





This aligns with HAL’s broader strategy of strengthening India’s aerospace ecosystem and enhancing its role in the global supply chain.





Dominique Dupuy expressed Safran’s enthusiasm for continuing the partnership with HAL. He explained that the cooperation is fully aligned with Safran’s strategy to develop a supply chain that is locally integrated, as the company ramps up LEAP engine production to meet growing demand worldwide. The collaboration is expected to strengthen resilience and diversity in Safran’s global supply chain while supporting the rapid expansion of LEAP engine deliveries.





The LEAP engine, developed by CFM International, a joint venture between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE Aerospace, powers some of the world’s most advanced single‑aisle commercial aircraft. It is widely recognised for its fuel efficiency, performance, and durability. HAL’s contribution through the supply of turbine ring forgings will play a crucial role in sustaining the engine’s high standards.





This multi‑year contract marks a significant milestone in the partnership between HAL and Safran Aircraft Engines. It reinforces India’s growing importance in advanced aerospace manufacturing and highlights HAL’s ability to deliver high‑precision components that meet stringent international standards.





The agreement also demonstrates India’s expanding role in the global civil aviation sector, with HAL positioned as a trusted supplier to one of the most critical engine programs in modern aviation.





PTI







