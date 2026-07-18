



Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has formally proposed establishing a new greenfield shipyard in Andhra Pradesh, with Machilipatnam in Krishna district and Dugarajapatnam in Tirupati district identified as potential sites.





This initiative is part of India’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and aims to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity while positioning Andhra Pradesh as a major maritime hub.





The proposal was highlighted during a high-level meeting between HSL Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral Chandrasekharan Raghuram and Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan.





The discussions centred on strengthening India’s maritime self-reliance and advancing the state’s role in the national shipbuilding program. HSL officials confirmed that the proposal aligns with directives from the Centre and is part of the company’s broader expansion and exploration plans.





Machilipatnam and Dugarajapatnam were chosen due to their strategic coastal advantages. Machilipatnam, with its historical maritime significance, offers proximity to existing port infrastructure, while Dugarajapatnam has already been earmarked by the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board for a greenfield port and mega shipbuilding cluster. Both sites provide deep-water access and logistical advantages for large-scale shipbuilding operations.





India’s shipbuilding industry currently accounts for less than one per cent of global output, with most cargo carried on foreign-flagged vessels. The Union government’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 seeks to propel India into the top five shipbuilding nations globally by scaling domestic capacity to 4.5 million gross tonnage. The proposed shipyard is expected to contribute significantly to this target by enabling construction of large commercial vessels and fleet support ships.





HSL, established in 1941 in Visakhapatnam, remains the only defence public sector shipyard on the eastern seaboard. It has undergone an operational turnaround in recent years, expanding its capabilities in shipbuilding, repair, and submarine refits. The new greenfield facility would complement existing public sector shipyards such as Cochin Shipyard Limited, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Goa Shipyard Limited, while also strengthening India’s east coast maritime infrastructure.





The project is expected to catalyse industrial growth and generate employment in Andhra Pradesh. It will create opportunities for local MSMEs, attract global collaborations, and stimulate ancillary industries in steel, logistics, and marine engineering. The initiative is also aligned with Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring that India reduces dependence on foreign shipyards for both commercial and defence requirements.





The Andhra Pradesh government has already been engaging with multiple companies to attract investments worth over ₹15,000 crore in shipbuilding and repair projects along its 1,054-kilometre coastline. HSL’s proposal adds momentum to this drive, reinforcing the state’s ambition to become a leading shipbuilding hub in South Asia.





If approved, the greenfield shipyard will mark a major milestone in India’s maritime journey, strengthening its industrial base, saving foreign exchange, and positioning the country as a global player in shipbuilding and repair.





Agencies







