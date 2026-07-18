



Skyroot Aerospace has achieved a milestone that has instantly placed India’s private space sector on the global map. On Saturday, the Vikram-1 rocket lifted off from the First Launch Pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking India’s first privately developed rocket to reach orbit.





The launch tower was cleared smoothly, the trajectory was followed precisely, and payload separation was completed successfully. The mission, named Aagaman, was Hyderabad-based Skyroot’s very first orbital attempt, and it succeeded on the first try.





The rocket carried satellites for both Indian and international customers. It also included symbolic items such as a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the words “Vande Mataram,” alongside notes from Skyroot’s team, investors, and supporters. The Prime Minister described the mission as a historic new frontier for India’s space journey.





Vikram-1 is a four-stage rocket built with an all-carbon composite structure. It is powered by three solid-fuel stages and a liquid-fuelled orbital adjustment module for the final orbital insertion. The rocket is capable of carrying payloads of up to 350 kilograms into a 450-kilometre low earth orbit. This design makes it particularly suited for small satellite launches, a rapidly growing segment of the global space economy.





The achievement is striking when compared with the early struggles of SpaceX. Elon Musk’s Falcon 1 rocket failed three times before finally reaching orbit in September 2008. The first attempt in March 2006 ended in a fire caused by a fuel leak. The second in March 2007 failed due to a stage separation issue.





The third in August 2008 collapsed after a stage collision. By then, SpaceX was nearly bankrupt, with Musk investing most of his personal fortune to keep the company afloat.





Only the fourth attempt succeeded, making Falcon 1 the first privately built, liquid-fuelled rocket to reach orbit. Skyroot, by contrast, succeeded on its very first orbital attempt.





This first-try success is rare in the history of spaceflight. Orbital rockets are unforgiving machines, where even a minor error can end a mission in seconds. Most new rocket programs, whether private or government-run, expect at least one failure before success.





Rocket Lab, the New Zealand-based company, needed two attempts before its Electron rocket reached orbit. Skyroot’s ability to bypass this learning curve in public is remarkable, though the company has emphasised that the mission will still be studied closely for improvements before regular commercial flights begin.





The story of Skyroot’s co-founder and CEO, Pawan Kumar Chandana, adds a human dimension to this achievement. As a school student, he scored only 51 marks in mathematics. Yet he went on to spend six years as a scientist at ISRO before leaving in 2018 to establish Skyroot with fellow ISRO engineer Naga Bharath Daka.





The company has since built India’s first privately tested rocket engine in 2020, launched India’s first private suborbital rocket in 2022, and reached a valuation of $1.1 billion after a $60 million funding round in May 2026. The successful orbital launch now adds another landmark to this record.





Skyroot has confirmed that Vikram-1’s maiden flight is the first of several development launches. Data from the mission will be used to refine the rocket before it enters regular commercial service.





The company aims to offer dedicated, on-demand satellite launches, a service currently dominated by SpaceX and Rocket Lab. If Skyroot maintains its pace, it could soon set new benchmarks in the industry rather than chase existing leaders.





The comparison with SpaceX’s early struggles highlights the scale of Skyroot’s achievement. Chandana’s team has managed to do on the first attempt what took Musk three failures to achieve.





For India, this marks a new chapter in private space exploration, with Skyroot poised to play a significant role in the global launch market.





Agencies







