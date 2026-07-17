



The Indian Air Force has deployed four Rafale fighter jets, two C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft and over 120 personnel to Darwin, Australia, for Exercise Pitch Black 2026, joining 19 other nations in one of the world’s largest multinational air combat training programs.





The exercise runs from 20 July to 7 August and will involve up to 100 aircraft and 2,500 personnel across RAAF Bases Darwin, Tindal and Amberley.





The Indian Air Force contingent’s arrival marks a significant milestone in Indo-Australian defence cooperation. The High Commission of India in Canberra announced the deployment, highlighting India’s commitment to strengthening military partnerships and enhancing operational coordination with friendly nations.





Exercise Pitch Black is the Royal Australian Air Force’s premier international air combat program. First held in 1981 and hosted in Darwin since 1983, it has grown into one of the Indo-Pacific’s largest and most complex air combat drills. The 2026 edition will feature advanced missions designed to improve interoperability, sharpen combat flying skills and strengthen coalition ties.





India’s Rafales will fly alongside aircraft from the United States, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea. Embedded personnel from New Zealand, Canada, Malaysia, Brunei, Fiji, Finland and Sweden will also participate, ensuring a truly global representation.





This year’s exercise will see the debut of Japan’s F-35 Lightning II fighters and Indonesia’s T-50I Golden Eagle aircraft. Finland and Sweden are joining with embedded personnel for the first time, reflecting the expanding scope of international cooperation.





Air Commodore Matthew McCormack, Exercise Commander, emphasised that Pitch Black 2026 is the RAAF’s largest collective training activity with partners and allies. He noted that the exercise provides realistic and complex combat scenarios, building on lessons from 2024 and remaining highly sought after due to Australia’s vast military training airspace.





The Indian Air Force’s participation underscores New Delhi’s growing defence partnership with Canberra under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In recent years, India and Australia have expanded military cooperation through bilateral and multilateral exercises, information sharing and defence collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.





The exercise also supports the objectives of Australia’s National Defence Strategy by improving operational integration and reinforcing a shared commitment to regional peace and stability. It marks the conclusion of a high-tempo flying period in northern Australia, which has also included Exercises Diamond Storm and Southern Cross.





Community engagement is an important part of Pitch Black. The Royal Australian Air Force will thank the Darwin community with the Mindil Beach Flying Display on 23 July and the RAAF Base Darwin Open Day on 1 August, giving the public an opportunity to view participating aircraft and interact with personnel.





The deployment of IAF Rafales to Australia demonstrates India’s operational readiness and its intent to strengthen multilateral defence ties. It provides an opportunity for Indian pilots to engage in complex air combat scenarios, exchange operational expertise and reinforce India’s role in regional security.





Agencies







