



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday as part of his three‑nation tour designed to further cement India’s Act East Policy. His arrival was marked by a ceremonial welcome, with Indonesian Air Force fighter jets escorting his aircraft into Indonesian airspace.





The grand reception also included cultural performances, underscoring the civilizational bonds between the two nations.





President Prabowo Subianto personally received Prime Minister Modi at the airport, accompanied by four senior ministers. Modi expressed his appreciation on social media, noting that the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018 had already brought tangible benefits to both peoples.





The Indian community in Jakarta extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister. He described their affection and commitment to India’s progress as inspiring, highlighting how the diaspora strengthens India’s global bonds through achievements across diverse fields.





A series of cultural performances showcased the depth of civilizational connections. Modi witnessed the ‘Homage to the Triple Gem’ by the Vihara Dharma Ratna Group, which he described as exceptional, reflecting the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha. He also attended a Bharatanatyam performance by the Samanvaya Group, praising the dedication to preserving cherished traditions.





Additionally, he watched Wayang Kulit, Indonesia’s treasured shadow puppetry, which brought the Ramayan to life. Modi remarked that it was a moving reminder of shared heritage travelling across seas and generations, taking on local expressions while retaining eternal values.





The Prime Minister emphasised that his visits to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand would reinforce India’s Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR Vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions. He underlined that these engagements would strengthen India’s outlook towards a free and open Indo‑Pacific.





This marks Modi’s fourth visit to Indonesia and his first bilateral visit since ties were formally elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that bilateral discussions with President Prabowo will review progress and explore new avenues of cooperation. Modi will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora and visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta, a UNESCO World Heritage site symbolising cultural linkages.





Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty stated that the visit would intensify ties and expand cooperation in manufacturing, science and technology, space, nuclear energy, and educational exchanges. Several agreements are expected to be signed across health, agriculture, food security, pharmaceuticals, education, manufacturing, and critical minerals.





Indonesia is India’s second‑largest trading partner within ASEAN, with bilateral trade reaching USD 24.78 billion in the 2025‑26 fiscal year. Over 130 Indian enterprises are actively invested in diverse sectors of the Indonesian economy.





Critical mineral cooperation is expected to be a focal point, with Indonesia commanding 21 per cent of the world’s nickel reserves and ranking among the top producers of copper, bauxite, and tin. These resources are vital for future‑ready economies, particularly in renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.





Members of the Indian diaspora expressed hopes for deeper cooperation in mining, energy, infrastructure, and emerging technologies. The three‑day visit is expected to structurally strengthen bilateral institutional mechanisms and trade channels, ensuring that the partnership remains dynamic and responsive to evolving regional and global challenges.





ANI







