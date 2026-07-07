



India and Finland are witnessing a significant strengthening of their bilateral relationship, with Finnish Foreign Affairs Minister Elina Valtonen emphasising the transformative potential of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement.





She stated that the agreement would bring substantial benefits in terms of investments, trade intensification, and job creation across both sides.





The India-EU FTA, concluded in January 2026, eliminates tariffs on a wide range of goods including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, engineering goods, and automobiles. The formal signing of the agreement is expected in December 2026, marking a milestone in India’s expanding economic diplomacy.





Valtonen highlighted that Finland would actively push for the swift implementation of the FTA within the European Union. She noted that the pact holds immense promise for businesses, prosperity for citizens, and political cooperation.





She described Finland and India as having a “special friendship” rooted in shared values of freedom and choice, underscoring the importance of closer collaboration between nations that uphold democratic principles.





The Finnish Minister recalled discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to Finland in June, where both sides reviewed progress under the India-Finland Strategic Partnership. She stressed that the relationship between the two countries has never been stronger and that there is vast potential to deepen cooperation further.





She pointed to opportunities in trade, investment, digitalisation, the green transition, security, space, and ground breaking technologies. According to her, the FTA provides the foundation for this cooperation and has been extremely well received, offering a strong basis for future collaboration.





Valtonen also reaffirmed Finland’s commitment to supporting India’s climate goals. Finland aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 and is willing to assist India in its own pursuit of climate neutrality. She explained that clean energy is not only vital for the planet but also represents an attractive business case, benefiting both people and industries.





During Jaishankar’s visit, both nations discussed expanding cooperation in emerging technology sectors such as start-ups, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, quantum technologies, 6G, clean energy, and space. These areas are expected to form the backbone of the next phase of India-Finland collaboration.





The India-EU FTA is therefore seen as a catalyst for intensifying trade, boosting investments, creating jobs, and laying the groundwork for deeper strategic cooperation. Finland’s proactive stance reflects the growing synergy between New Delhi and Helsinki, as both nations align on economic, technological, and environmental priorities.





ANI







