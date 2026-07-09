



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Indian diaspora at the “Melbourne Meets Modi” event during his official visit to Australia, declared that India aspires to become one of the world’s top three economies at the earliest, guided by the motto “Grow more, achieve more.”





He emphasised that the India of the 21st century is advancing with the vision of becoming a developed nation, where every achievement inspires the pursuit of even greater goals. He noted that the aspirations of 1.4 billion citizens are the driving force behind the nation’s progress.





The Prime Minister remarked that every milestone achieved by India gives birth to new ambitions, likening it to one lamp lighting a thousand others. He stated that one dream leads to another, and one goal achieved strengthens the resolve to aim higher. This, he said, is the essence of modern India, a nation brimming with aspirations and determination.





Highlighting India’s rapid strides in technology, he pointed out that the country has become the world’s second-largest 5G market and is now working on indigenous 6G technology under the “Made in India” initiative. He underscored that India’s technological advancements are central to its economic ambitions and global competitiveness.





The Prime Minister also drew attention to the expansion of India’s urban transport infrastructure. He noted that metro rail services have grown significantly over the past twelve years, now operating in more than two dozen cities. With over 12.5 million daily commuters, India possesses the third-largest metro network in the world, a testament to its modernisation drive.





He further highlighted the expansion of semi-high-speed rail services, including the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Vande Bharat trains, which are reshaping India’s rail infrastructure and enhancing connectivity across the nation.





The event in Melbourne was attended by around 30,000 people, making it one of the largest community gatherings ever addressed by a leader in Australia. The scale of participation reflected the strong bond between the Indian diaspora and their homeland, as well as the growing influence of India’s leadership on the global stage.





Prior to his address, Prime Minister Modi concluded a high-level summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne. The summit marked a significant expansion of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The visit, spanning from 8 to 10 July, resulted in 18 major outcomes across diverse sectors including defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation. These outcomes underscored the deepening of bilateral ties and the shared vision of both nations for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.





India’s aspirations, as articulated by Prime Minister Modi, reflect a nation determined to harness its demographic strength, technological innovation and infrastructure development to secure its place among the world’s leading economies. The motto “Grow more, achieve more” encapsulates this ambition, signalling India’s resolve to transform its dreams into reality.





ANI







