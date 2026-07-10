



India and Afghanistan convened the 4th round of the India-Afghanistan Joint Committee Meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, where both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the discussions covered humanitarian assistance, development partnership, food security, healthcare, capacity building, education, sports, trade, visa facilitation and connectivity.





The meeting was co-chaired by M. Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary (PAI), Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Shuaib Baryalai, Director General, First Political Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.





India reassured its continued commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s welfare and development needs. The Afghan side expressed appreciation for India’s sustained support and cooperation across multiple sectors.





Both delegations reaffirmed the importance of maintaining regular consultations and agreed to remain in close contact, with the next round of the Joint Committee Meeting to be scheduled at a mutually convenient time.





On Wednesday, the Afghan delegation also met Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita in New Delhi. In a post on X, Margherita stated that the discussions focused on India-Afghanistan bilateral relations, including ongoing cooperation for the welfare and development of the Afghan people. This meeting further underscored the continuity of India’s engagement with Afghanistan at multiple levels.





Afghanistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of agricultural cooperation in the bilateral agenda. Agriculture remains a critical sector for Afghanistan’s economy, and India has previously supported Afghan farmers through training programmes, supply of seeds and agricultural technology.





Last week, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. He noted that India has been sending medicines and offering development projects aimed at improving the lives of Afghan citizens. India’s assistance has included wheat supplies, vaccines, medical aid and infrastructure projects such as hospitals and clinics, which have been vital in addressing Afghanistan’s healthcare challenges.





India also strongly condemned Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism and criticised the recent airstrikes launched from Pakistan into Afghanistan, which resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children. New Delhi’s firm stance against terrorism reflects its broader regional security concerns and its commitment to safeguarding civilian lives in Afghanistan.





The Joint Committee Meeting reinforced India’s long-standing partnership with Afghanistan, built on centuries of civilizational ties and modern-day cooperation. India’s multifaceted support, ranging from humanitarian aid to capacity building and infrastructure development, continues to play a crucial role in Afghanistan’s stability and progress.





The Afghan side’s appreciation of India’s efforts demonstrates the enduring trust and reliance on New Delhi’s partnership during a period of significant challenges for Afghanistan.





ANI







