



India and France have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence ties during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and France’s Chief of Defence, General (Air) Fabien Mandon, in New Delhi on 20 July 2026.





The Ministry of Defence shared details of the meeting in a post on X, emphasising that both sides are focused on deepening cooperation in defence industries through co-design, co-development and co-production, in line with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





The discussions highlighted the importance of building on the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to France. During that visit, Modi held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at Villa Kerylos in Nice, marking the first meeting since the elevation of India–France ties to the level of a ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’ earlier this year.





The leaders expressed satisfaction at the growth and depth of defence collaboration across all domains and agreed to intensify cooperation with a strong emphasis on joint development of defence platforms and advanced technologies.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the leaders also discussed the rich legacy of cooperation in the space sector. They explored opportunities to expand collaboration in human spaceflight and space situational awareness, reflecting the broadening scope of the partnership beyond defence into strategic technology domains. This aligns with India’s ambitions in space exploration and France’s established expertise in aerospace.





India and France already share a robust defence partnership, with increasing elements of Atmanirbharta embedded in their cooperation. The partnership has been strengthened through major acquisitions such as Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines, and is now evolving towards joint industrial programs that prioritise indigenous capability building.





The renewed focus on co-production is expected to accelerate India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem while ensuring interoperability with French systems.





The defence cooperation between the two nations is reviewed under the Annual Defence Dialogue at the Defence Minister-level and by the High Committee on Defence Cooperation at the Secretary-level. These institutional mechanisms provide continuity and strategic direction to the partnership, ensuring that both sides remain aligned on long-term objectives.





The reaffirmation of commitment during the latest meeting underscores the strategic depth of the India–France relationship. It signals that both nations view defence collaboration not merely as transactional but as a cornerstone of their global strategic partnership.





The emphasis on co-design, co-development and co-production reflects India’s determination to achieve self-reliance in defence while leveraging France’s technological expertise, thereby creating a mutually beneficial framework for future cooperation.





ANI







