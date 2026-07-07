



China’s test launch of a submarine‑launched ballistic missile into the South Pacific on 6 July 2026 has raised alarms far beyond the immediate region, Ravi Shankar of Bharat Shakti reported





For India, defence experts argue, the development signals a decisive shift in Beijing’s maritime nuclear posture that could intensify strategic competition across the Indian Ocean and widen the capability gap between the two Asian rivals.





The missile, widely assessed to be the Julang‑3 (JL‑3), was fired on a full operational trajectory from a nuclear‑powered submarine. Analysts note that this demonstrates China’s sea‑based nuclear deterrent has entered a more mature phase.





The launch provoked protests from Australia, New Zealand and Japan, particularly because it was conducted within the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone established under the Treaty of Rarotonga.





Captain Sarabjeet Singh Parmar (Retd), a naval analyst, said the test reflected a broader pattern in Beijing’s strategic conduct. He argued that China’s expanding maritime footprint is no longer limited to port visits, naval exercises or bilateral engagements.





Conducting a ballistic missile test in waters covered by the Treaty of Rarotonga, despite having ratified its protocols, showed the same disregard for international commitments that Beijing has demonstrated in the South China Sea despite being a signatory to UNCLOS.





Brig Arun Sehgal (Retd), Director of the Forum for Strategic Initiatives, said the launch validated China’s transition to a secure “bastion strategy”. This allows its ballistic missile submarines to threaten intercontinental targets while remaining inside heavily protected waters such as the South China Sea.





He explained that the JL‑3’s estimated range of over 10,000 km fundamentally changes China’s nuclear posture. Earlier, Chinese submarines had to venture deep into the Pacific, exposing themselves to US anti‑submarine forces. With the JL‑3, they can strike intercontinental targets from protected coastal bastions, substantially enhancing the survivability of China’s nuclear deterrent.





According to Sehgal, the test was not merely about extending missile range but about proving the weapon under real operational conditions. A full‑trajectory launch validates atmospheric re‑entry, terminal guidance, booster performance and potentially MIRV deployment. It marks an important milestone in the operational maturity of China’s sea‑based nuclear force.





For India, however, the larger concern lies in the strategic consequences rather than the missile itself. Sehgal warned that China’s strengthened second‑strike capability could allow the People’s Liberation Army Navy to redeploy more of its advanced attack submarines into the Indian Ocean Region instead of escorting ballistic missile submarines in the Pacific.





As China’s ballistic missile submarines become more secure in home waters, the PLAN gains greater flexibility to push conventional attack submarines into the Indian Ocean. This compounds India’s two‑front security challenge by extending Chinese military pressure from the Himalayan frontier into India’s maritime backyard.





The development also highlights the growing asymmetry between China’s and India’s undersea nuclear capabilities. While China has demonstrated an operational intercontinental sea‑based deterrent, India’s submarine‑launched ballistic missile programme continues to evolve with shorter‑range systems and future long‑range capabilities still under development.





Sehgal observed that the capability gap is becoming increasingly visible, with China’s deterrent achieving operational maturity while India’s maritime nuclear leg remains a work in progress. This has implications for deterrence stability across the Indo‑Pacific.





Beyond military capability, Sehgal cautioned that China is likely to intensify undersea surveillance operations across the Indian Ocean through its expanding network of tracking ships and dual‑use oceanographic research vessels. Hydrographic and acoustic mapping of the Indian Ocean directly supports submarine operations.





These activities improve China’s ability to conceal its own submarines while enhancing its capacity to detect and track India’s Arihant‑class nuclear submarines.





The timing of the missile test, coinciding with expanding security cooperation among Indo‑Pacific nations and joint Chinese‑Russian naval exercises, also carries geopolitical messaging.





By demonstrating a credible sea‑based nuclear strike capability, Beijing is signalling that any external military intervention in a future Taiwan contingency would carry significantly higher strategic risks.





Defence analysts conclude that the launch reinforces India’s ongoing push to strengthen anti‑submarine warfare capabilities, accelerate theatre command integration, expand maritime surveillance and deepen security cooperation with Quad partners.





As the strategic contest in the Indo‑Pacific increasingly shifts beneath the sea, India faces mounting pressure to close the gap in undersea nuclear and conventional capabilities.





Agencies







