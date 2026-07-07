



Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today that he, along with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, will jointly launch a conservation project for the ancient Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta.





The temple, dating back over a thousand years, is regarded as a profound symbol of the civilizational and cultural bonds that have connected India and Indonesia for centuries.





In his departure statement, the Prime Minister described the Prambanan Temple complex as another remarkable testament to the enduring ties between the two nations. He emphasised that tomorrow’s launch of the conservation project will highlight the shared heritage and reinforce India’s cultural diplomacy under the Act East policy.





The Archaeological Survey of India is partnering with Indonesian authorities to restore and conserve several smaller temples within the Prambanan complex. The site, built in the 9th century AD, suffered repeated damage due to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and political upheavals in the early 11th century.





Rediscovered in the 17th century, the temple complex has since been recognised as one of the largest and most significant Hindu temple sites in Southeast Asia.





The Prambanan Temple complex consists of 240 temples dedicated to Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma. Designed in three concentric squares, the complex includes 224 temples in total. At its heart stands the towering 47‑metre‑high central Siva temple, flanked by the Brahma temple to the north and the Vishnu temple to the south. UNESCO has declared the site a World Heritage property, noting its intricate stone reliefs that depict the Indonesian version of the Ramayana epic.





The temple compounds are celebrated as masterpieces of Siva art from Indonesia’s classical period. Restoration efforts have been ongoing since 1918, employing both traditional interlocking stone techniques and modern reinforcement methods. UNESCO designated the site as Indonesia’s National Cultural Property in 1998.





The temple also serves as a cultural stage, with the Ramayana ballet performed in an open‑air theatre during full moon evenings between May and October.





During his joint press statement with President Prabowo, Prime Minister Modi also announced the upcoming ‘Tagore‑Dewantara Year of Cultural and Educational Diplomacy’. This initiative honours the shared legacy of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Indonesia’s first Education Minister, Ki Hadjar Dewantara, underscoring the intellectual and cultural exchanges that have historically enriched both nations.





The Prime Minister is on a two‑day visit to Indonesia at the invitation of President Subianto. The two leaders held a private meeting followed by delegation‑level talks, during which several memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements were signed. These covered sectors including health and technology, reflecting the broadening scope of bilateral cooperation.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the ‘Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’, the country’s highest civilian honour. He dedicated the award to the people of India, highlighting the historic bonds and mutual respect that continue to strengthen relations between the two nations.





This conservation project and the broader agreements signed during the visit are expected to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia, reinforcing both cultural and contemporary ties across diverse sectors.





ANI







