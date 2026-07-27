



India and Israel have successfully concluded the second round of negotiations for their proposed free trade agreement. The discussions took place in New Delhi between 20 and 23 July 2026, with both sides engaging in detailed technical deliberations across a wide spectrum of trade-related issues.





The proposed agreement covers trade in goods and services, rules of origin, technical barriers to trade, intellectual property rights, customs procedures, and trade facilitation. It also extends to sanitary and phytosanitary measures, economic cooperation, and other chapters that are integral to a comprehensive pact.





According to the Commerce Ministry, the talks were constructive and forward-looking. Experts from both countries worked to narrow gaps and identify areas of convergence, reflecting the complementarities that India and Israel share across several sectors. The ministry emphasised that the FTA represents a significant opportunity to deepen economic integration and expand bilateral trade.





Both delegations held dedicated technical sessions to address specific aspects of the agreement. These sessions focused on harmonising standards, improving customs cooperation, and ensuring smoother trade facilitation mechanisms. Intellectual property rights and technical barriers to trade were also key areas of discussion, highlighting the importance of creating a balanced framework that supports innovation and fair competition.





The statement underlined the commitment of both sides to conclude the negotiations at the earliest possible date. The goal is to achieve a balanced, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial agreement that will strengthen trade and economic ties.





India and Israel already enjoy a strong economic relationship, with total merchandise trade between the two countries reaching $3.93 billion in 2025–26. The proposed FTA is expected to build on this foundation, opening new avenues for cooperation in sectors such as technology, pharmaceuticals, defence, and agriculture.





The negotiations also carry strategic significance, as both nations seek to diversify their trade partnerships and reduce dependence on single markets. The FTA is viewed as a step towards building resilient supply chains and enhancing collaboration in emerging sectors.





The conclusion of the second round marks steady progress in the negotiation process. Both sides remain optimistic that the agreement will be finalised soon, paving the way for a stronger and more dynamic economic partnership.





Agencies







