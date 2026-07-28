



Air Major General Koffi N’Guessan Alfred, Chief of Staff of the Cote d’Ivoire Air Force, paid an official visit to New Delhi on Monday where he called on Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force.





He was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Air Headquarters in the national capital, underscoring the importance of the engagement.





During the visit, Major General Alfred held discussions with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on bilateral defence ties and ways to enhance military-to-military engagement between India and the Ivory Coast. The talks focused on issues of mutual interest and explored avenues to further strengthen cooperation in defence and security.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also met Major General Alfred on July 27, 2026. Their discussions centred on ongoing and potential avenues for defence cooperation, with particular emphasis on strengthening collaboration to enhance the capabilities of the Ivory Coast Air Force. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening bilateral defence ties.





The Ministry of Defence highlighted the meeting in a post, noting that the deliberations reflected India’s willingness to support the modernisation and operational readiness of the Ivorian Air Force. This engagement is part of India’s broader outreach to African nations, where defence cooperation is increasingly becoming a pillar of bilateral relations.





The Embassy of India in Abidjan has long described the diplomatic relationship between India and Cote d’Ivoire as cordial and friendly. India established its Embassy in Abidjan in 1979, while Cote d’Ivoire opened its Resident Mission in New Delhi in September 2004. These institutional links have provided a strong foundation for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.





India and Cote d’Ivoire have consistently supported each other in the United Nations and other international organisations, particularly during elections. Cote d’Ivoire has backed India’s positions on key issues such as terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir, and non-interference in internal affairs.





In 2020, the country also ratified the amended version of the International Solar Alliance, reflecting shared priorities in sustainable energy and climate action.





The latest visit by Major General Alfred is seen as a step towards consolidating defence ties and expanding cooperation in training, technology, and operational capabilities.





It also reflects India’s growing role as a partner in Africa’s defence modernisation programs, aligning with New Delhi’s broader strategic vision of strengthening South-South cooperation.





ANI







