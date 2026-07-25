



India and Romania have agreed to significantly deepen their defence cooperation, with a strong emphasis on drones, aerospace, defence manufacturing, and industrial collaboration.





The partnership was reinforced during President Droupadi Murmu’s State Visit to Romania from 23 to 25 July 2026, where both sides also committed to doubling trade within three years and expanding cooperation in science, technology, and digital infrastructure.





India and Romania are set to expand their defence partnership, with the Ministry of External Affairs confirming that drone technology and aerospace will be central areas of collaboration. Secretary (West) Sibi George highlighted that defence cooperation has become a key pillar of bilateral relations, noting the progress made during the Joint Committee of Defence Cooperation meeting held in May.





George explained that there is considerable scope for strengthening collaboration in defence manufacturing, industrial cooperation, maritime security, and cybersecurity. Several Indian companies are already exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production in civil and defence aeronautics, as well as next-generation drone technologies.





He emphasised India’s focus on indigenous defence production through its two defence corridors in the north and south. These corridors have seen rapid progress, and Romania has emerged as one of the European partners with which India is keen to expand collaboration, particularly in aerospace and drone technology.





George assured that cooperation is advancing and hinted at further developments in the near future. While refraining from naming specific companies, he stated that deeper engagement between India and Romania in the defence sector would be visible in the coming months. The Joint Committee has already identified areas of cooperation, making this a work in progress with significant progress expected.





The two countries also discussed cooperation in combating global terrorism. Romania has supported India’s fight against terrorism and strongly condemned the Pulwama terror attack. In addition, Romania previously assisted India during ‘Operation Ganga’ in 2022, helping evacuate Indian students from Ukraine.





Beyond defence, President Murmu and Romanian President Nicușor Dan agreed to double bilateral trade within three years. Both sides committed to strengthening resilient supply chains, promoting investment, and encouraging closer collaboration between business communities.





Agreements were signed in science and technology, sports, and culture, including the establishment of an Indian Studies Chair at the University of Bucharest.





President Murmu also invited Romania to adopt India’s Unified Payments Interface to facilitate trade and tourism. She announced the doubling of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation training slots for Romania, including specialised programs in Artificial Intelligence.





Romanian diplomats will participate in a forthcoming professional course at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service focusing on Artificial Intelligence and cyber diplomacy.





This visit marks a historic moment, being the first by an Indian President to Romania in three decades. It has laid the foundation for a stronger India-Romania partnership, combining defence, technology, trade, counter-terrorism, and cultural exchange.





The emphasis on drones and aerospace reflects India’s broader strategy of indigenous defence modernisation, while Romania’s readiness to collaborate signals a new phase of bilateral engagement.





ANI







