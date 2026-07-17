



India has formally barred shipping companies from deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The directive was issued by the Directorate General of Shipping following a series of deadly missile attacks on merchant ships in the region.





The order comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which have turned one of the world’s busiest oil routes into a high-risk zone. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, has witnessed repeated hostilities that have endangered civilian shipping.





Indian crew members have already been among the casualties in recent attacks, prompting authorities to activate the highest level of security alert. The government has moved swiftly to strengthen coordination between the Navy, the Directorate General of Shipping, and overseas missions to ensure the safety of Indian nationals working at sea.





Officials confirmed that the directive is aimed at prioritising sailor safety above commercial considerations. The decision is expected to cause disruption to global shipping operations, but New Delhi has emphasised that safeguarding lives must take precedence.





The Indian Navy has already been engaged in escort missions and emergency response operations in the Gulf region. These measures are now being reinforced with stricter deployment restrictions, ensuring that Indian seafarers are not exposed to the heightened risks in the Strait of Hormuz.





The move reflects India’s broader strategic concern over the vulnerability of its large seafaring workforce. With thousands of Indian nationals employed on international merchant vessels, the government has been under pressure to act decisively after repeated incidents of violence.





Diplomatic channels have also been activated, with Indian missions abroad tasked to monitor developments closely and provide assistance to affected crew members. Maritime unions have welcomed the directive, noting that it sends a strong signal about the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens.





Analysts warn that the restriction could have ripple effects on global energy flows, as Indian seafarers form a significant portion of the workforce in international shipping. However, the immediate priority remains preventing further loss of life.





The Directorate General of Shipping has clarified that the order will remain in force until the security situation improves. This marks one of the most stringent measures taken by India in response to maritime threats in recent years.





The decision underscores the gravity of the crisis in the Gulf and highlights India’s determination to shield its nationals from the fallout of the US-Iran confrontation.





Agencies







