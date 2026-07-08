



India and Indonesia held wide-ranging discussions on maritime cooperation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit to Jakarta, with the Ministry of External Affairs highlighting the focus on strategic projects such as India’s Great Nicobar Island initiative and Indonesia’s Sabang Port.





These talks were part of a broader agenda to deepen bilateral ties across defence, security, and economic domains.





Secretary (East) in the MEA, Rudrendra Tandon, briefed the media after the summit, noting that maritime cooperation was a central theme in the dialogue between PM Modi and President Prabowo Subianto.





He recalled that during Modi’s 2018 visit, both nations had unveiled a shared maritime vision, and the latest discussions were aimed at advancing that framework. The talks covered mutual maritime domain awareness, connectivity, and enhanced cooperation between the two countries’ Coast Guards.





A significant outcome was Indonesia’s decision to station a liaison officer at the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region in Gurugram, India. This step is expected to strengthen maritime security coordination.





Tandon emphasised the geographical closeness of the two nations, pointing out that despite the distance between their capitals, their islands in the Andaman and Nicobar chain and Indonesia are separated by only 150 kilometres, making them natural maritime neighbours.





Both sides expressed interest in strategic infrastructure projects, with Indonesia showing keen interest in India’s Great Nicobar Island project, while India reciprocated by supporting the development of Sabang Port. The Joint Task Force established in 2018 to implement the shared maritime vision has already met twice, and a third meeting is expected later this year. An MoU was also signed to renew cooperation between the Coast Guards of both nations.





The leaders discussed advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across six key sectors, beginning with defence. Tandon explained that the focus was on moving beyond military exchanges to collaboration between defence industries. Indian defence firms, which have achieved technological maturity in several areas, are now exploring frameworks for cooperation with Indonesian counterparts. Discussions touched upon shipping, weapons systems, and missile-domain collaboration.





Economic ties were also reviewed, with both sides agreeing that the current bilateral trade volume of USD 25 billion does not reflect the scale of their economies. They set a goal to expand trade, particularly in pharmaceuticals, food processing, digital infrastructure, and innovation ecosystems.





Healthcare cooperation was identified as a priority, with India’s reputation as the “pharmacy of the world” complementing Indonesia’s need for affordable, high-quality medicines. This collaboration is expected to enhance access to Indian medical products in Indonesia.





Education and cultural links were another area of focus. Agreements were reached for leading Indian universities to establish campuses in Indonesia, strengthening academic and civilizational ties. The leaders also discussed expanding collaboration between universities and research institutions.





The atmosphere of the visit was described as exceptionally warm. President Prabowo personally received Prime Minister Modi at the airport and attended the Indian community reception, underscoring the closeness of the relationship. Tandon noted that the hospitality and friendship extended to Modi were overwhelming, making the summit distinctive in its cordiality and symbolism.





The discussions and agreements reflect a forward-looking agenda for India and Indonesia, with emphasis on maritime cooperation, defence industry collaboration, economic expansion, healthcare, and education. The visit has reinforced the shared vision of both nations as maritime neighbours and strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







