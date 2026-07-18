



The claim that India “owns” Chabahar Port is factually wrong. India operates only the Shahid Beheshti Terminal under a 10‑year agreement, while the port itself remains under Iranian sovereignty.





The recent strike occurred near Shahid Kalantari, not the Indian‑run terminal, and Iranian officials themselves confirmed the damaged tower was part of the civilian monitoring system. Even the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified the same, making the reporting on X by Suhasini Haidar misleading and careless.





India’s role in Chabahar has always been limited to operations at the Shahid Beheshti Terminal. This arrangement was formalised in May 2024 when India Ports Global Limited signed a decade‑long contract with Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation.





The agreement marked India’s first overseas port management deal, but it did not confer ownership of the port. India invested about $120 million and extended a $250 million credit line for related infrastructure, but sovereignty remained firmly with Iran.





The strike that drew attention recently did not affect India’s operational zone. It occurred near Shahid Kalantari, a separate terminal within Chabahar Port. Iranian authorities confirmed that the damaged structure was a civilian monitoring tower, not an Indian‑run facility.





The MEA in New Delhi reiterated this point, emphasising that India’s operations at Shahid Beheshti were unaffected. This distinction is crucial, yet it was ignored in the commentary that portrayed the incident as if India’s “Chabahar” had been struck.





Such misreporting undermines serious geopolitical analysis. By conflating India’s operational rights with ownership, the narrative distorts the reality of India’s strategic engagement. Chabahar is Iran’s port, and India’s presence is confined to one terminal. Suggesting otherwise not only misleads readers but also trivialises the complexities of regional diplomacy and sanctions management.





The port itself is strategically significant. It provides Afghanistan and Central Asian countries with access to the Indian Ocean, bypassing Pakistan. It also links to the International North‑South Transport Corridor, offering connectivity to Russia via Central Asia. India’s involvement is designed to strengthen trade routes, humanitarian assistance, and regional integration. But this involvement is operational, not sovereign.





The careless framing in Suhasini Haidar’s tweet , which implied India “owns” Chabahar, deserves ridicule. It reflects a lack of precision in reporting on sensitive geopolitical issues. Analysts and journalists must distinguish between management rights and ownership, especially when discussing ports that sit at the intersection of sanctions, regional rivalries, and strategic corridors. Presenting India’s limited operational role as ownership is not just sloppy—it is misleading to the public and damaging to informed debate.





The facts are clear. India operates Shahid Beheshti Terminal. The strike hit Shahid Kalantari. The damaged tower was part of Iran’s civilian monitoring system.





The MEA confirmed this. Any suggestion that India’s “Chabahar” was struck is inaccurate. Such reporting reduces complex geopolitics to careless soundbites, and the ridicule it attracts is well‑deserved.





Agencies







